Name: Alec Supanick

School: North Star

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, football and wrestling

Parents: Rick Supanick, of Gray, and Lori Supanick, of Boswell

Athletic achievements: In baseball, first team all-Somerset County 2017, 2018 and 2019, all-WestPAC 2018 and 2019; in football, all-state in 2017, school record for interceptions; in wrestling, three-time District 5 champ, 100-win club, 2019 state qualifier.

Coach’s quote: “Alec has been fantastic to coach over the course of his high school baseball career. He was always up for anything related to playing baseball – practices, scrimmages, pick-up games and live action. It seems like he has been around forever because I’ve had a Supanick on the team for most of the past 10 years, and my wife and I are certainly sad to see him go. He was a very good teammate with remarkable natural instinct and feel for playing baseball, and when he let his ability and hard work take over, he performed at the highest of levels at the plate, on the bases and in the field.” — North Star baseball coach Michael Blucas

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “Zombieland”

Favorite book or video game: “Rocket League”

Favorite food: Hamburger

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Blucas, family and consumer science

Favorite song: “Rockstar” by Post Malone

Outside interests: Fishing and snowboarding

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why? A monkey, to be able to swing from tree to tree

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Andrew McCutchen

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My brothers

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jake Shope

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in the Pony League World Series

How I got my start: On the fields and playgrounds of Gray, and it was just natural to follow in whatever sports my two older brothers were playing.

Future goal: Be rich

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

