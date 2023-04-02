Name: Aiden VanLenten

School: Somerset Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Baseball, golf and basketball

Parents: Michael and Beth VanLenten, of Somerset

Athletic achievements: In baseball, member of the 2022 District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional championship team; in basketball, three-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection with over 1,000 career points.

Coach's quote: “Aiden has a lot of experience being a four-year starter in baseball and we have high expectations for him on the mound and in the middle of our lineup. He is a fierce competitor and hates to lose and will use his big-game pitching experience this year to his advantage. We are lucky to have a player the caliber of Aiden who we can hand the ball to every other game to help us reach our goals this year.” – Somerset baseball coach Jimmy Mayer

Favorite subject: American History

Favorite movie: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

Favorite video game: “Lego Batman: The Videogame”

Favorite food: Chicken alfredo

Favorite teacher: Mr. Harris, American History

Favorite song: “Shake the Frost” by Tyler Childers

Favorite app on your phone: YouTube

Outside interests: Golf and travel

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle so I could fly.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Panthers

Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional baseball championship

How I got my start: Playing East Hills basketball with my friends.

Future goal: Graduate from Coastal Carolina with a business degree.

