Name: Aiden VanLenten
School: Somerset Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, golf and basketball
Parents: Michael and Beth VanLenten, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In baseball, member of the 2022 District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional championship team; in basketball, three-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection with over 1,000 career points.
Coach's quote: “Aiden has a lot of experience being a four-year starter in baseball and we have high expectations for him on the mound and in the middle of our lineup. He is a fierce competitor and hates to lose and will use his big-game pitching experience this year to his advantage. We are lucky to have a player the caliber of Aiden who we can hand the ball to every other game to help us reach our goals this year.” – Somerset baseball coach Jimmy Mayer
Favorite subject: American History
Favorite movie: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”
Favorite video game: “Lego Batman: The Videogame”
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Favorite teacher: Mr. Harris, American History
Favorite song: “Shake the Frost” by Tyler Childers
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube
Outside interests: Golf and travel
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle so I could fly.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central High School graduate and Louisiana State freshman outfielder Paxton Kling
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional baseball championship
How I got my start: Playing East Hills basketball with my friends.
Future goal: Graduate from Coastal Carolina with a business degree.
– Jake Oswalt
