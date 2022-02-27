Name: Aiden Rice
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Hockey, baseball and golf
Parents: Mike and Heather Rice, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: In hockey, four-year letterman, recognized as Outstanding Offensive Player in 2019-20 season and 2020-21 seasons, 2020 PIHL all-star; 2021 LMHL all-star, franchise leader in points, goals and assists, team captain for 2021-22 season, leading the LMHL in assists (36) and points (61), top 10 in points in the PIHL (34) and member of Armstrong Arrows national-bound program; in baseball, three-year letterman and placed second in 2017 Pony-13 World Series in Whittier, California with Moxham PNA; in golf, two-year letterman and member of team that qualified for district finals in 2021 season.
Coach's quote: "Being our captain, Aiden is a tremendous leader on and off the ice. His teammates respect and look up to him. Aiden is among the league leaders in points in both the PIHL and Laurel Mountain Hockey League. A lot of our team's success is a direct result of Aiden’s offensive contributions." – Westmont Hilltop hockey coach Kris Carlson
Favorite subject: Marketing
Favorite movie: "Slap Shot"
Favorite book or video game: "NHL 22"
Favorite food: Popcorn
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Sheehan, business
Favorite song: "Chosen 1" by Polo G
Outside interests: Skiing, lifting, Xbox, TV and hanging with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A monkey because I like to mess around.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: London Knights hockey player Brody Crane
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named captain
How I got my start: My dad was the team dentist for the Johnstown Chiefs, so I was at every home game from the time I was a baby. I took skating lessons at Planet Ice starting at age 3 and this started my hockey career.
Future goal: Go to college and earn a degree. I also would like to continue playing hockey.
