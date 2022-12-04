Name: Aiden Lechleitner
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, baseball and track and field
Parents: Mike and Nicole Lechleitner, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In cross country, four-time District 6 team champion, four-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference team champ, 2022 PIAA Class 1A team champions, 2020 PIAA Class 2A team runner-up and two-time PIAA medalist (ninth in 2022 and 17th in 2021); in track and field, 2022 LHAC champ in the 800 meters, 2022 District 6 Class 2A 800 champion and member of first-place 3200 relay team, 2022 District 6 Class 2A team champions and 2022 PIAA fifth-place medal in the 1600 relay.
Coach’s quote: “Aiden is a special young man and that is what makes him such an amazing athlete. He is just a great young man. He is polite, respectful and has an incredible work ethic. The thing that makes him a great athlete, teammate and leader is his even-keel personality. He is never too happy over a victory and never too upset over a setback. He set the tone for this team and he took them to the top step.” – Central Cambria cross country coach Randy Wilson
Favorite subject: “Travel the Globe”
Favorite movie: “American Sniper”
Favorite book or video game: “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator Nike” by Phil Knight
Favorite food: Salmon
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Hoover, physics
Favorite song: “Come As You Are” by Zach Bryan
Favorite app on your phone: Facebook Marketplace
Outside interests: Riding dirtbikes, hunting and fishing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a leopard because they are an alpha predator that has incredible strength and are also very smart.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Bryce Descavish
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Randy Wilson
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Huntingdon senior Tyler Rader
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 PIAA Class 1A cross country team title.
How I got my start: I got my start my freshman year after my brother had joined the team two years earlier. I didn’t enjoy football anymore and saw the crazy amount of success that the cross country team had, and decided that I wanted to be a part of that.
Future goal: To make it through basic training and become a United States Army Ranger.
– Jake Oswalt
