Name: Aiden Gray
School: Windber Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Baseball, football and basketball
Parents: Name and Beth Gray, of Windber
Athletic accomplishments: In football, 2021 WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl champions, 2021 Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association Windber offensive MVP and 2021 Somerset County selection.
Coaches’ quotes: “Aiden is one of the more cerebral players we have had come through our program. He has been a four-year starter for us and his experience has allowed him to really flourish into a complete player and leader this season. His knowledge of the game and desire to excel at it are what makes him great. He is well-respected by teammates and is someone that our coaching staff looks to for leadership within our dugout.”
– Windber baseball coach Dan Clark
“Aiden is an excellent athlete and a better person. Over the past four years, he has been an integral part in helping to improve our program. His skills and leadership have helped to elevate the expectations for current and future players in our program. The greatest compliment that I can give him is that he helped make others around him better as individuals and teammates.”
– Windber boys basketball coach Steve Slatcoff
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Rocky III” or “Rocky IV”
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite teacher: Mr. James, physics
Favorite song: “Tequila Little Time” by Jon Pardi
Outside interests: College basketball
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because I’m loyal.
Athlete most admired: Former North Carolina basketball player Marcus Paige
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Nate
Most impressive athlete I have competed against: North Star graduate and Pitt-Johnstown guard Andy Zuchelli
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 WestPAC football champions
How I got my start: I grew up around sports from the time I was little and I grew up in a competitive family.
Future goal: Attend Slippery Rock to major in sport management.
