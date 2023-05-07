Aiden DiBuono

Somerset’s Aiden DiBuono stays far ahead of the pack in the 110-meter hurdles event at a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field meet in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Apr.27, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Name: Aiden DiBuono

School: Somerset Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Track and field

Parents: Kecia Bal, of Somerset, and Michael DiBuono, of Windber

Athletic achievements: 2023 110- and 300-meter hurdles champion at the Altoona Igloo Invitational, two-time champion in the 55 indoor hurdles at Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational in New York, 2021 and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2022 Somerset Area School District Varsity “S” Club outstanding athlete for boys track and track and field scholarship to Lehigh University.

Coaches’ quotes: “Aiden is the type of athlete every coach dreams of having. He has devoted the past four years to the sport, spending countless hours on the track, and in the fitness center with our strength and conditioning and sprint coach Dave Polcha. Aiden has proudly represented our school at the state and national level. Aiden serves as a great role model for his teammates and his success is a testament to his hard work and dedication. We wish him all the best as he continues his career at the collegiate level at Lehigh University next year.” – Somerset boys track and field coach James Hemminger

“In my 20-plus years of coaching athletes and 10 years of coaching track, no athlete has ever been as passionate or committed to mastering his craft as Aiden. As both a scholar and an athlete, he sets the standard that you want to hold all your other athletes to.” – Somerset assistant track and field coach Dave Polcha

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “Whiplash”

Favorite book: “Fight Club”

Favorite food: Salmon

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Brumbaugh, orchestra

Favorite song: “Scar Tissue” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Playing guitar and cello, hiking, camping and weightlifting

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d be a cheetah so I could run faster than everyone else

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: United States Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles

Most influential person in my athletic career: Sprint coach Dave Polcha

Most impressive athlete you’ve competed against: Central Cambria senior Jon Wess

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the state and national championships for 60-meter hurdles in indoor track

How I got my start: Junior high track

