Name: Aiden DiBuono
School: Somerset Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Track and field
Parents: Kecia Bal, of Somerset, and Michael DiBuono, of Windber
Athletic achievements: 2023 110- and 300-meter hurdles champion at the Altoona Igloo Invitational, two-time champion in the 55 indoor hurdles at Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational in New York, 2021 and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2022 Somerset Area School District Varsity “S” Club outstanding athlete for boys track and track and field scholarship to Lehigh University.
Coaches’ quotes: “Aiden is the type of athlete every coach dreams of having. He has devoted the past four years to the sport, spending countless hours on the track, and in the fitness center with our strength and conditioning and sprint coach Dave Polcha. Aiden has proudly represented our school at the state and national level. Aiden serves as a great role model for his teammates and his success is a testament to his hard work and dedication. We wish him all the best as he continues his career at the collegiate level at Lehigh University next year.” – Somerset boys track and field coach James Hemminger
“In my 20-plus years of coaching athletes and 10 years of coaching track, no athlete has ever been as passionate or committed to mastering his craft as Aiden. As both a scholar and an athlete, he sets the standard that you want to hold all your other athletes to.” – Somerset assistant track and field coach Dave Polcha
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “Whiplash”
Favorite book: “Fight Club”
Favorite food: Salmon
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Brumbaugh, orchestra
Favorite song: “Scar Tissue” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Playing guitar and cello, hiking, camping and weightlifting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d be a cheetah so I could run faster than everyone else
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles
Most influential person in my athletic career: Sprint coach Dave Polcha
Most impressive athlete you’ve competed against: Central Cambria senior Jon Wess
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the state and national championships for 60-meter hurdles in indoor track
How I got my start: Junior high track
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.