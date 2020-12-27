Name: Adis Ultanbekov
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Hockey
Parents: Erik and Svetlana Ultanbekov, of Kazakhstan
Athletic achievements: PIHL All-Star Game in 2020, NAPHL All-Star Game in 2019, third place in Russia Hockey League U-15, Bishop McCort MVP award in 2020.
Coach’s quote: “We have been fortunate to have Adis the last two years. He is one of the most gifted and talented hockey players that we have ever had. His work ethic is tremendous and that fact that he is from another country, is really what makes him special. His leadership on and off the ice is amazing. He makes everyone around him a better player and most importantly, a better person.” — Bishop McCort Catholic hockey coach John Bradley
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite movie: “Pulp Fiction”
Favorite book or video game: “Far Cry 3”
Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ivory (geology)
Favorite song: “Imagine” by John Lennon
Outside interests: Watch movies and read books
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Snow leopard, because it was the symbol of my first hockey team and country.
Favorite athletic team: Arsenal
Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Erik
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Pavel Datsyuk
Proudest athletic achievement: Third place in the Russia Hockey League
How I got my start: Started when I was 6-years-old. I went to a game with my father and after that, I wanted to play hockey.
Future goal: Win the Stanley Cup and play in the Olympics.
