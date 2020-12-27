Name: Adis Ultanbekov

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Hockey

Parents: Erik and Svetlana Ultanbekov, of Kazakhstan

Athletic achievements: PIHL All-Star Game in 2020, NAPHL All-Star Game in 2019, third place in Russia Hockey League U-15, Bishop McCort MVP award in 2020.

Coach’s quote: “We have been fortunate to have Adis the last two years. He is one of the most gifted and talented hockey players that we have ever had. His work ethic is tremendous and that fact that he is from another country, is really what makes him special. His leadership on and off the ice is amazing. He makes everyone around him a better player and most importantly, a better person.” — Bishop McCort Catholic hockey coach John Bradley

Favorite subject: Art

Favorite movie: “Pulp Fiction”

Favorite book or video game: “Far Cry 3”

Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ivory (geology)

Favorite song: “Imagine” by John Lennon

Outside interests: Watch movies and read books

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Snow leopard, because it was the symbol of my first hockey team and country.

Favorite athletic team: Arsenal

Athlete most admired: Sidney Crosby

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Erik

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Pavel Datsyuk

Proudest athletic achievement: Third place in the Russia Hockey League

How I got my start: Started when I was 6-years-old. I went to a game with my father and after that, I wanted to play hockey.

Future goal: Win the Stanley Cup and play in the Olympics.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you