Name: Adam Lechleitner

School: Central Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and cross country

Parents: Mike and Nicole Lechleitner, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2019 and 2021 District 6 Class 2A 3200-meter relay champions and 2021 pole vault titlist, 2021 PIAA fourth-place finish in pole vault and 3200 relay champions and 2019 and 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions; in cross country, 2020 District 6 Class 2A runner-up and four-time District 6 Class 2A and LHAC team champions.

Coach’s quote: “Adam is a versatile, hard-working athlete. He’s not afraid to put the time in to achieve his goals. He’s truly a model athlete and a pleasure to coach.” — Central Cambria boys track and field coach Matt Miller

Favorite subject: Microsoft Office

Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”

Favorite book: “Flowers for Algernon” by Daniel Keyes

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher: Mr. Matt Miller, “Travel the Globe”

Favorite song: “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oats

Outside interests: Riding dirt bikes, hunting and running with my team

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle and fear nothing.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Athlete most admired: Armand “Mondo” Duplantis

Most influential person on my athletic career: Randy Wilson

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Toby Cree

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 PIAA Class 2A 3200-meter relay championship.

How I got my start: Toby talked me into running before the start of freshman year.

Future goal: Obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana (Pa.) and continue my running career.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11. 

