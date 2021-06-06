Name: Adam Lechleitner
School: Central Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field and cross country
Parents: Mike and Nicole Lechleitner, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2019 and 2021 District 6 Class 2A 3200-meter relay champions and 2021 pole vault titlist, 2021 PIAA fourth-place finish in pole vault and 3200 relay champions and 2019 and 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions; in cross country, 2020 District 6 Class 2A runner-up and four-time District 6 Class 2A and LHAC team champions.
Coach’s quote: “Adam is a versatile, hard-working athlete. He’s not afraid to put the time in to achieve his goals. He’s truly a model athlete and a pleasure to coach.” — Central Cambria boys track and field coach Matt Miller
Favorite subject: Microsoft Office
Favorite movie: “Good Will Hunting”
Favorite book: “Flowers for Algernon” by Daniel Keyes
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher: Mr. Matt Miller, “Travel the Globe”
Favorite song: “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oats
Outside interests: Riding dirt bikes, hunting and running with my team
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are the king of the jungle and fear nothing.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Armand “Mondo” Duplantis
Most influential person on my athletic career: Randy Wilson
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Toby Cree
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2021 PIAA Class 2A 3200-meter relay championship.
How I got my start: Toby talked me into running before the start of freshman year.
Future goal: Obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana (Pa.) and continue my running career.
– Jake Oswalt
