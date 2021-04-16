After facing each other on opposing teams over the past few seasons, father-son combination Robert and Reilly Malcolm will join forces on the North boys squad as part of Saturday’s Santa Fund Soccer Classic. The girls play at 3 p.m. at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium, with the boys to follow at 5:30 p.m.
Robert Malcolm is the coach at Greater Johnstown, and Reilly is a senior defender at Westmont Hilltop. Although they were on different sidelines during the scholastic season, Robert is used to mentoring Reilly throughout the years.
“Even when he hasn’t been my coach for high school soccer, he’s still coached me in travel and indoor soccer throughout high school, so I’m used to him coaching me,” Reilly Malcolm said. “But it is nice to be back on his team again.”
As a defender, Reilly Malcolm is excited for the opportunity to compete against a strong South team.
“They have a lot of talented players, but I’m looking forward to playing against them because I feel like tougher competition brings out the best in me,” Reilly Malcolm said.
Robert Malcolm looks forward to leading the North boys Saturday in Reilly’s final scholastic soccer game.
“It sure is a relief to not have to futilely plan how to attack him,” Robert Malcolm said.
“He’s rock-solid in the back, and that will help us a lot against a potent South attack.
“Reilly is a joy to coach, as well as a special young man to know, so this is truly at the pinnacle of my coaching career.”
The games were postponed in November and moved to Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite moving the games back five months, it hasn’t dampened the excitement of those participating.
“I’m very excited to play in the game on Saturday,” said Reilly Malcolm, who will major in biology at Slippery Rock University in the fall. “I’ve always wanted to play in this game because it is fun to play with and against the best players in the area.”
Leading the North boys will be Westmont Hilltop’s Jason Hughes, leader of the District 6 Class 2A champs in 2018 and 2020, and Robert Malcolm. Bedford’s Barrett Schrock and Rockwood’s Dan Weaver will be in charge of the South squad. Bedford won the District 5 Class 2A crown, while Rockwood earned District 5 Class 1A gold in 2020.
The North will boast a roster consisting of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Colton Dumm and Nathan Farabaugh; Dominic Kutsick and Isaac Thornton of Bishop McCort Catholic; Cambria Heights’ Nate McCombie and Loegen Smeal; Kevin Orange and Corey Roberts of Central Cambria; Forest Hills’ Jacob Flynn-Long and Cayce McCall; Andrew Baumgardner and Brent Zierer of Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria’s Dominic Landi and Reed Niebauer; Cullen O’Dowd of Richland; and Westmont Hilltop’s Reilly Malcolm and Jacob Mann.
“I think our biggest strength is our flexibility,” Robert Malcolm said. “We have guys who can play several positions.
“Luckily, a lot of them are familiar faces, so I have a general idea of how to get the best of them. In the end, this game is about celebrating an exceptional batch of young men and women who are ambassadors for soccer in our area and raising money for a worthy cause. I really hope people come out to do that, no matter the weather.”
The South roster features Bedford’s Chase DeLong, David Gresh and Chris Klinger; Keegan Huston and Elijah Sechler of Berlin Brothersvalley; Conemaugh Township’s A.J. Smolen and Connor Szapka; Matthew Bihun, Lucas Haynes and Mason Kabala of Johnstown Christian; Ligonier Valley’s Mason Herrholtz and Wesly Smykal; North Star’s Shiloh Eagleson; Tyler Harrold, Gabe Latuch and Derek Meyers of Rockwood; Somerset’s Matthew Jacobs and Ian Lasure; Richie Janicsko and Andrew Johnson of United; and Windber’s Liam Stroup and Nick Vasas.
The games will take place for a 10th year. An on-field parade will feature local AYSO players in their uniforms at 2:45 p.m.
There will be no admission charge for Saturday’s games.
However, donations will be accepted at both events to support The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for children in area families that might be experiencing financial hardship – especially important during the pandemic.
After helping the Hilltoppers compile a 52-7 record over the past three seasons, Reilly Malcolm and Mann are teammates again for the final time on Saturday.
“I’ve played soccer with Jake Mann for a long time and we’ve always played well together, so it’s cool that we can play together again,” Reilly Malcolm said.
Westmont earned Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles in 2018 (16-0) and 2019 (co-champions).
Although the games are being played in the spring, many players have competed in indoor leagues and are set to begin the travel portion of the season soon.
“It is different seeing some of these players in the spring as they’re often busy with baseball and track and other spring sports, but I think their quality will still show,” Robert Malcolm said. “We’re talking about young people, not players my age, so they’ll be good to go. Many have been playing indoors and are at the start of their travel seasons, so we should see some good soccer.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
