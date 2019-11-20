Autumn Facci doesn’t consider herself an expert in all matters football.
But the Richland High School junior certainly knows a lot about kicking, whether she is directing soccer balls into the net or booting footballs through the uprights.
“I still don’t know anything about football,” Facci said before a football practice at a cold and windy Herlinger Field on Wednesday. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is when I should go on the field.”
No problem. Once the dual-sport standout is on the field, she consistently does her job.
It’s been that way since Rams coach Brandon Bailey took a bag of footballs to a Richland girls soccer practice prior to the third weekend of the football season.
Now, Facci and the District 6 Class AA champion Rams will take their game into the PIAA quarterfinal playoffs on Friday against District 12 champion Bishop McDevitt at Chambersburg High School.
Two months ago, the 5-foot-6 Facci hadn’t planned on kicking footballs in November. Early-season injuries had hindered Richland’s kicking game, prompting Bailey to explore his options to bolster the special teams play.
“I went to the soccer coach, who is John Facci, Autumn’s father,” Bailey said. “I said, ‘Hey, do you have anyone that would be interested in trying out to kick for us?’ He said, ‘Yeah, come to practice.’
“I brought a bag of balls. Every girl on the soccer team had an opportunity to see if they could kick,” Bailey said.
“We had a couple of players that were pretty impressive. Autumn was the one that was consistent, had leg strength and also had an interest in doing it.”
Autumn Facci approached the tryout with both enthusiasm and confidence even though she didn’t follow football.
“He came to see if we could kick a ball and it actually was really fun when I kicked it,” Facci said. “I tried out. I just made the team and thought it would be fun.”
In her first game, she successfully kicked her only extra-point attempt against Forest Hills. Since then, she’s added extra-points regularly as the high-powered Rams offense frequently found the end zone.
Facci had a season-high seven extra points against Penns Valley during a 6-AA playoff game and against Somerset during the regular season. She had six PATs against Greater Johnstown and made four extra-points in five different games as the Rams built a 12-0 record.
Overall, Facci has converted 44 of 49 extra-point kicks and made her only field goal attempt, a 32-yarder against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
“It’s really fun,” Facci said. “I’m glad. I didn’t think I was going to fit in, but they really accepted me.”
Facci changes into her No. 16 uniform in a room near the weight room and trainer’s facility in the field house. The boys players suit up in the adjacent locker room at Herlinger Field.
“She’s a very smart girl and she picks up on things very easily,” said Richland senior Caleb Burke, who is the holder on snaps for Facci’s kick attempts. Junior Jacob Sabol is the long snapper. Senior Colin Pawcio handles kickoffs.
“She caught on pretty quick kicking the football,” Burke said. “She has a very strong leg. She’s very confident in herself. I’m confident in her every time she comes out on the field that we’re going to get that ball through for the point or field goal.”
On the soccer field, Facci led the 12-6 Rams with 36 goals and 10 assists. A forward, she served as a captain.
Facci netted seven goals and four assists in one game against Greater Johnstown.
Three times she had five goals in games against Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and Bishop McCort Catholic. Facci also had a four-goal game against Central Cambria.
“My soccer team really sets me up, just like football,” Facci said. “It’s really fun to play both sports. Football works around my schedule, as long as I come Thursdays for pregame. Soccer, they worked around it too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.