With both the boys and girls basketball teams from Portage Area High School still alive in PIAA tournament play – and with their respective brackets playing on the same dates – the Mustangs and their fans have been blessed by the logistical fortune of same-site doubleheaders during the first two rounds.
That good luck will continue Wednesday for the Portage teams and the community.
The PIAA quarterfinal round has both teams slated in back-to-back slots again – this time at Clarion University – with the girls squad (23-5) set to face District 7 third-place finisher Union in a Class 1A tilt at 5 p.m., while the boys team (28-1) is scheduled to face District 10 champs Kennedy Catholic in a Class 2A contest afterward.
On March 9 at Mount Aloysius College the girls topped District 7 squad West Greene 60-51 in a lead-in to a 68-46 victory for the Portage boys over District 7’s Sto-Rox. On Saturday at Norwin High School, the girls team topped District 5 runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley 53-35 before the boys handed a 67-52 loss to WPIAL runner-up Fort Cherry.
The continued success of all things Mustangs basketball on the court has made a memorable run even more special as the teams are scheduled at the same sites, leading to a larger concentration of Kelly green in the stands than a scenario where the teams are playing at split locations, possibly at the same time.
“When our kids come out of the locker room and see all of the people sitting there in green shirts, it really gets them pumped up,” Portage Athletic Director Jeremy Burkett said. “It gives a sense of pride. Obviously being a Portage alum, I played here, I coached here and now as the athletic director, it makes you proud of our community.
“Most importantly, it makes you proud of our students that our community supports them.”
‘Portage is all in’
Making the same-site twin bills possible has been challenging, but Burkett credits flexibility from his coaches – Travis Kargo for the boys and Lance Hudak for the girls – and advocacy from his administration.
“It takes some work and some coordination,” Burkett said. “We’ve been fortunate that our teams are still playing together. A couple of reasons why we’ve been able to pull it off is both of our coaches are very flexible and they know the importance of community. They’re willing to do anything it takes. Drive further. Play an earlier game time. Whatever it takes to stay together.
“It also helps that our principal, Ralph Cecere, is on the District 6 committee, and he has some input and some say that helps us out, too. Those factors have definitely helped us and most importantly, it has helped our community.”
Getting a strong student section presence in place at each location has also been a priority, even with the PIAA switching ticket sales to an all-online format for district and state play. Getting students to a location such as Clarion University, which sits more than 90 miles away from Portage High, has also been a project for Burkett and the Mustangs community.
“Each round in the District 6 playoffs, our booster clubs raised money and bought tickets for both boys and girls,” Burkett said. “For the state playoff games, our teachers donated money for the tickets. Our boosters, our teachers, our community members are donating. So everyone’s helping out trying to get our students to the game.
“Right now, we’re working on a fan bus for Wednesday. I assume that we’ll be helping out again with tickets. This whole town of Portage is all in, making sure that it’s a great experience for our teams.”
‘Time and commitment’
While the efforts to keep the teams together have seemingly happened overnight, from a Mustangs win to site announcements the following day, building the programs to this level has been anything but a quick job.
“Lance and Travis have been working with these kids since kindergarten,” Burkett said. “You notice on Lance’s team, he has two daughters, and Travis has two sons on his team. They’ve taken these kids since kindergarten, and everybody’s together, and they’ve put in so much time and commitment the whole way through.
“I give them credit, they give up a lot of their time to keep these kids involved in basketball. On the other side, these kids have put a lot of time in.”
Kargo’s team – a semifinalist in the 2021 PIAA 2A tournament – faces a Kennedy Catholic team that breezed past Winchester Thurston 77-44 in the opening round before squeezing past Redbank Valley 66-55 on Saturday.
Gio Magestro’s 19 points topped the Golden Eagles (23-4), who also saw Elijah Harden and Malik Lampkins-Rudolph each score 15. Portage topped Kennedy Catholic 65-57 in the same round a year ago.
Portage’s Kaden Claar had a team-high 22 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday’s win while Andrew Miko and Jace Irvin scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Hudak’s program, in the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time since a 2015 run to the state semifinals, squares off with a Union team that ousted Farrell 42-33 in the first round before edging Elk County Catholic 38-35 on Saturday.
Kendall Preuhs and Kylie Fruehstorfer each scored nine points for the Scotties in their second-round win while Kelly Cleaver added eight more in the low-scoring affair.
In conquering their WestPAC rivals, Portage’s girls were led on Saturday by Maryn Swank’s 16 points. Sydni Sossong chipped in 10 during the Mustangs win.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
