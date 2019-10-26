As if hitters in this postseason don’t face enough of a challenge trying to hit baseballs that pitchers can make dance around like water droplets on a hot griddle, they also have to deal with a similarly mobile strike zone.
It is a situation shoved into the face of the television viewing public with the ubiquitous strike zone graphic, the rectangular box that is present in every center-field camera shot of a batter at home plate.
If the box is correct – admittedly some quibble about that – home plate umpires are missing a lot of calls. But it goes beyond that.
Were each individual umpire being consistent during his time behind home plate, as in generally calling borderline high pitches strikes, or giving the pitcher a little edge on the inside or outside part of the plate, this would fall under the category of hitters needing to adjust to that day’s strike zone.
This has been a part of baseball since long before computer-generated graphics dominated broadcasts. Teams knew some umpires had wide strike zones and others were stingy, compressing the zone up or down. Pitchers adapted and so did the batters.
It didn’t matter that the rule book decreed the strike zone to be the area, with a batter in his natural stance, between the midpoint of a player’s shoulders and belt (commonly referred to in the past as the letters) to the hollow below the knees. If a pitch crossed the 17-inch-wide home plate within those two defined points of altitude, it was to be called a strike.
In actual practice, this was far from a given.
What we’re having reinforced by the strike-zone graphic is that umpires are just flat-out missing pitches, in very inconsistent fashion.
We’re not talking only borderline pitches. The other night a pitched ball neatly centered itself in that strike zone rectangle, in the middle both up and down and left to right. And the pitch was called a ball, leaving the announcers to stammer and stumble to explain.
In the first inning of Friday’s Game 3, Houston pitcher Zack Greinke delivered a two-out, 2-2 pitch to Washington’s Anthony Rendon that appeared to catch the bottom part of the strike zone. Greinke and teammates began to leave the field, but umpire Gary Cederstrom called a ball.
“Wow,” said Joe Buck. “Everybody was walking away on that one.”
After taking a few seconds to watch a replay, analyst John Smoltz offered, “Must have been called down.”
Fortunately for Greinke and the Astros, even though Rendon singled two pitches later, the inning ended without any further damage.
Cederstrom appeared to miss several other ball-strike calls as the game continued.
Both the Astros and New York Yankees were squawking about the work of home-plate umpire Cory Blaser in the 11th inning of Game 2 in the ALCS.
First, Blaser angered the Astros when he ruled Yankees batter Gary Sanchez had foul-tipped a ball and not struck out to end the inning with two Yankees on the bases. Replays clearly showed Sanchez had missed the ball.
The very next pitch, one clearly outside the strike-zone graphic, was called a strike in what the Yankees thought was a makeup call.
The Astros got a home run in the bottom of that 11th and won that game.
Although it wasn’t a ball-strike call, an obvious catcher’s interference was missed by umpire Alan Porter in Game 1 of this World Series, prompting much complaint from Astros batter Josh Reddick. Replays confirmed Reddick’s view.
But such calls, just as with balls or strikes, are not subject to video review. Instead of being awarded first base, Reddick went on to make an out.
Back to the calling of balls and strikes, the errors are both obvious and quantifiable due to the abundance of data. A team of researchers at Boston University found 34,294 missed ball-strike calls during the 2018 Major League Baseball season, an average of 14 a game.
Potential remedies have their drawbacks.
Some would have us include ball-strike calls under the replay umbrella. But this would be used only for the most egregious misses. And it would add the potential for even more delay to baseball games that already are being played at a glacial pace.
Others advocate for technology. The past summer, beginning with its All-Star Game, the Atlantic League, an independent league, used The Trackman, a Doppler-radar based system to call balls or strikes.
To address failings of the system, such as a ball bouncing in the dirt before crossing the plate being called a strike, or the inability to determine checked swings, an umpire is in position behind home plate to make those determinations, and possibly to overrule close calls thought to be made erroneously by the electronic umpire.
Pitchers liked the fact that The Trackman called strikes on pitches high in the zone, the ones that are strikes as defined by the rule book, but human umpires seldom call.
Don’t expect ball-strike video reviews, or electronic umpiring any time soon in the majors.
With the former, umpires won’t tolerate more second-guessing.
Regarding the latter, imagine how baseball traditionalists would hyperventilate over having digital arbiters. After all, how do you bump chests with a laptop computer?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.