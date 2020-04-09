On March 13, a day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) had paused its winter championships for at least two weeks, Ligonier Valley baseball coach Brett Marabito found comfort among all the uncertainty surrounding the status of spring sports – and life in general – as the COVID-19 pandemic had taken grip in Pennsylvania.
In fact, earlier in the day, Gov. Tom Wolf had ordered that all schools within the commonwealth cancel in-person learning for at least two weeks, effective March 16.
But on that Friday, there was a practice to be held.
“I had this big elaborate practice plan ready, because we had a scrimmage on that following Monday,” Marabito recalled. “We get outside and it was a beautiful day. I said to the guys ‘You know what? This might be the last time we’re here together.’ We ended up scrimmaging for the two hours, just had an intrasquad scrimmage.
“It was a good kind of cherry on top for me, because it was funny to see the things we worked on in practice. The guys were executing everything perfectly. I looked at all my assistants and said, ‘It’s gonna suck that we might not be playing a game this year, but the one thing I’m really proud of is that in the 3-4 weeks of practice that we had, I can see that my kids learned baseball.
“ ‘They’ve been paying attention. They’ve been taking everything seriously. Whether we played a game this year or not, I can tell that my seniors if they go on to play college baseball, that they’ve learned some valuable things that they can take with them.’
“To me as a coach, that’s kind of the silver lining, to be able to see that.”
For hundreds of coaches and student-athletes in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area, silver linings may be hard to come by in the immediate aftermath of a PIAA decision announced Thursday.
On the heels of Wolf’s order to close all school buildings until the end of the academic year, the PIAA announced that it is canceling its remaining winter sports championships in basketball across six classes and Class AA swimming, along with its entire spring catalog – affecting baseball, softball, boys tennis, track and field and boys volleyball locally.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” PIAA Executive Director Robert A. Lombardi said in a release. “However, the board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.
“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our winter championships and an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities. As we navigate through this difficult time, we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”
That decision meant that seven area basketball teams still alive in PIAA tournament play, along with over a dozen swimmers set to take the pool for the impending Class AA championship meet, saw their campaigns brought to a close, having battled since December for their opportunities.
“It’s definitely hard,” Bishop Carroll senior basketball player Tristan McDannell said. “We spend all year together laughing, joking, getting at it in the weight room and on the court.
“And to have it taken away is very hard, especially because you build such a strong bond with those guys.”
The decision also stopped the efforts of many spring athletes before competition could even begin. Those programs had been on hold since March.
“It’s a major disappointment for all of us,” Westmont Hilltop softball coach John Grace said. “These girls have worked so hard to get to this point, and then it’s like the rug’s been pulled out from underneath them. It’s just a very disappointing situation, and there’s nothing we could do. They made the right decision, now it’s just a matter of dealing with the consequences moving forward.”
‘Middle of history’
Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco had maintained tempered optimism since March 12, when the PIAA postponed its winter competitions for two weeks.
After all, the Crimson Crushers’ girls basketball squad was awaiting The Ellis School in a Class AA quarterfinal game. The school also had boys tennis, baseball, softball and track and field on the cusp of beginning play.
According to the veteran administrator, the COVID-19 outbreak was unlike anything he had dealt with during his time at Windber previously or at Bishop McCort.
On Thursday, DeMarco was quick to point out the impact of the situation on a much larger scale than the competitions lost.
“From a personal standpoint, I was holding out hope that we would go back to school and that there would be some way to finish the winter sports season and a modified spring sports season,” DeMarco said. “But when I say ‘holding out hope,’ it was hope.
“It’s very difficult to put people’s health and community health behind playing sports or going back to school, and I get that. I understand that.
“We obviously are in the middle of history. There’s no other way to put it. We’re living history. It’ll be written in the history books. It’s an unbelievable situation.”
In the eyes of Marabito – in his second season at the helm of the Rams’ baseball program – the reality of the constantly evolving reactions and attempts to halt the spread of coronavirus left him with a feeling that a season-canceling announcement was looming.
“We kind of expected the season to be over,” Marabito said.
“You didn’t want to believe it, but as this kept progressing and when we got pushed back to April 30, I figured that the chances of playing baseball this year were slim to none.”
During an interim period between Wolf’s command to shut down school buildings until the end of the academic year and the PIAA’s decision, Marabito noted that the fear of a lost season for his players intensified.
“It’s kind of disappointing that the PIAA waited until later (Thursday afternoon) to break it, because in the meantime, I had kids reaching out to me (following Gov. Wolf’s order) asking ‘Hey Coach, are we still playing this year? Are we going to have a season?’ – from seniors wanting to play their games,” Marabito said. “The PIAA took a while to do it, so it’s just kind of sitting on the edge waiting, waiting and waiting. That’s been the worst part about it.”
‘Unfortunate situation’
Grace carried some confidence into 2020 with the Hilltoppers, citing a bumper crop of sophomores coming off strong freshman campaigns, along with his returning veteran leadership.
The energy from Grace’s cheery outlook of the team’s fortunes on the diamond will now be applied to a much different role, one of counseling a group of broken-hearted players.
“My message is to try to keep positive. It’s an unfortunate situation that nobody’s ever been involved with before,” Grace said. “These are things that we’re going to have to work through, and there’s really nothing we could do to change it at this point.”
The Hilltoppers have also been in their own corner during the trying time.
“Our team has a group and we’ve been talking,” said Bailey Thornton, a sophomore on the Hilltoppers squad. “We’ve all been very upset about it. We’ve been trying to help each other out and do as much stuff as possible with each other.”
Thornton, listed as a pitcher and a third baseman, noted a perspective that has arisen during the indefinite timeline presented by the outbreak.
“I just learned to appreciate everything that I have more,” Thornton said. “I’m so grateful that I have so much, that when it’s taken away from me, you can really tell that you miss it.”
While the initial reactions across the board are mostly dismay, DeMarco has faith in the resiliency of the students affected.
“My heart breaks for all of the students and all of the student-athletes, especially the seniors,” DeMarco said. “If you take a look at these seniors, they came into the world in (the aftermath of) 9-11 and they’re going to finish their senior year with the largest pandemic since the Spanish Flu. They’re going to be hardened veterans when they get into the real world.”
‘A place to play’
The present was a good place to be for Ligonier Valley baseball. The Rams were set to defend their Heritage Conference title during a swan song season in the conference and District 6.
Building toward the future – which will take place in District 7 starting in the next academic year – was also going to be a fun endeavor with a junior varsity schedule that was just as loaded as the varsity schedules at most programs.
“We were really looking forward to those younger guys, especially the freshmen, getting the opportunity to play baseball this spring as far as development goes,” Marabito said.
Now, Marabito is counting on his players being able to get work in during the summer after losing a spring of representing their school.
“Right now, we’re hoping that kids are able to play summer baseball and that they’ll have a place to play,” Marabito said. “Because that’s what’s going to be important for our team moving forward, is that these kids don’t lose an entire year of baseball. It’s one thing to lose a spring, and it’s another thing to not be playing baseball, period, for over a year. It’s not a sport you can let go for a while. It’s a sport that you have to keep working at. Extended time off can really hurt you.”
Grace, in his 10th year at the helm of the Hilltoppers, noted that reactions to the now-nixed season were not without a proper frame of mind to the overall picture.
“We received reaction, obviously disappointment,” Grace said. “Nothing beyond disappointment. We worked so hard in open gyms and the first two weeks of practice, for everything to fall apart it seems like it’s all for nothing, but in the end it’s for the best.”
