As the WestPAC is bracing to lose six member schools at the end of the current academic year, athletic directors from schools leaving or remaining in the league are doing all they can to keep rivalries alive while competing in different conferences.
Changing landscape
Starting in the next academic year (2023-24), Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley will join the Heritage Conference, making it a 12-team league; Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star, Rockwood and Windber will set sail for the Inter-County Conference with all but Rockwood boasting football teams.
The remaining WestPAC schools will be Blacklick Valley, Ferndale, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Turkeyfoot Valley, none of which currently have a standalone football program.
While football schedules in the aforementioned conferences are static, the possibility exists for Conemaugh Township to meet its fellow Somerset County schools in the District 5 playoffs, if classifications align.
“We got our league schedule from the Heritage and with any games that are remaining and it seems like in most sports there are a few games remaining, we’re trying to maintain our rivalries with the Somerset County schools,” Conemaugh Township Athletic Director Jarod Feathers said.
“I’ve set up a few already for next year in the fall, winter and spring.
“We’ve continued some of those rivalries that we’ve had and we want to continue playing those teams that we’ve played for years.”
Using basketball as an example, the Inter-County Conference has a small league schedule, meaning that schools can get very ambitious and creative in filling a 22-game slate, which Berlin Brothersvalley did for its boys and girls basketball programs this season.
“Actually in the ICC, we only have a 10-game conference schedule,” Berlin Brothersvalley Athletic Director and football coach Doug Paul said.
“They’ve really worked with the Somerset County schools. In Berlin’s situation, we’re going to have a home-and-away with Windber, North Star, Meyersdale and Rockwood. Then we’ll have two crossover games.”
The Mountaineers gained scheduling flexibility this season by building an independent schedule, blending slates with traditional WestPAC opponents along with name-brand completion such as Class 6A power New Castle, which faced the Berlin Brothersvalley boys this past Monday.
“Our basketball teams have been very competitive in the past couple of years,” Paul said. “We’ve been scheduling some (District 7) opponents.
“We’ve been going down and getting games in Maryland to get games with Allegany and Fort Hill. We’re still going to have the opportunity to do that.”
The flexibility can also be an advantage for a remaining WestPAC school such as Shade, which will have more slots to fill as the conference sees a drop in membership, meaning that there is availability to schedule nearby rivals who left the league.
It may also allow the Panthers a chance to measure themselves against those schools.
“In my case, I’m no longer in a league with Windber, Conemaugh Township and North Star,” Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard said.
“We were the small school in the bunch, but when you have a decent team once in a while, the kids deserve to play those schools. As a small-school AD, yeah, they probably beat you more than you beat them, but when you did beat them, it was a big win. So I still try to play Windber, Conemaugh Township and North Star at least once in every sport.”
Leonard also noted that having a larger number of games to fill takes him back to before the WestPAC’s existence when the league all but filled the schedule with conference matchups, with some designated as optional if teams chose to play in and/or host tournaments or step out to play a nonconference foe.
“It’s kind of going back to the older days of being an AD, where you aren’t handed 19 to 22 games on a WestPAC master schedule,” he said.
‘We were hoping to all stick together’
The WestPAC launched in the 2000-01 academic campaign after the Appalachian Conference dissolved the year before.
Schools that comprised the Appalachian’s South Division in football – Berlin Brothersvalley, Blacklick Valley, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Meyersdale, North Star, Portage, Shade and Windber – were the core of what became the WestPAC while nine of the Appalachian’s North Division schools – Blairsville, Homer-Center, Laurel Valley, Marion Center, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, Saltsburg and United – along with Ligonier Valley, which departed from the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, to construct the Heritage Conference.
Bishop Carroll Catholic, a member of the Appalachian North Division, joined the LHAC.
The WestPAC also added Somerset County schools Rockwood, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shanksville-Stonycreek and Turkeyfoot Valley with Rockwood and Turkeyfoot Valley eventually joining the conference in football, giving the league 12 teams.
“The 10 schools that were in the south of the Appalachian Conference became the original members of the WestPAC,” Leonard said. “We just added the four schools in Somerset County because, ‘Why would Shade want to give up playing Shanksville when we’ve been playing them for 75 years and they’re 11 miles away?’ ”
While the WestPAC stood for over two decades as a highly competitive small-school conference, the loss of six football programs over a 15-year span led to an exodus.
Turkeyfoot Valley dropped football in 2007 and Rockwood followed suit in 2013, forcing the conference to revert to its original 10-team form in football.
The conference then had to deal with low numbers catching up to Ferndale and Shade, as they entered co-ops with Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township, respectively.
Blacklick Valley also suspended football this past year, entering a co-op with United, forming the United Valley program which competes in the Heritage Conference.
Portage’s announced departure to the Heritage Conference in 2021 was also a key blow in forcing the league’s six remaining football-playing members to seek new homes. In the spring of 2022, it appeared that the five Somerset County schools were set to accept invitations from the LHAC before the Inter-County Conference came calling.
Eventually, Conemaugh Township joined Conemaugh Valley in seeking membership in the Heritage Conference.
“We were hoping to all stick together and it was looking like the Laurel Highlands was going to be the fit,” Feathers said. “Some things changed and at that point, we had to do what was best for Conemaugh Township.
“The other schools made what they thought was the best choice for them.
“Now, we’re hoping we can still play some games and keep traditions and rivalries.”
While Paul and the Mountaineers are headed elsewhere, he noted that the inspirations for what the football program has become came from veteran WestPAC coaches that he faced early in his tenure while turning more than a few conference matchups into crucial contests on an annual basis.
“Change is hard. When I first started coaching 20-plus years ago, I tried to emulate the programs that Gary Gouse had at Portage and Phil DeMarco had at Windber,” Paul said.
“I’m hoping we got to that level.
“Losing Portage, even though geographically, we were two of the furthest-away schools in the WestPAC, they always felt like one of our main rivals even though we weren’t next-door neighbors. We’ve been playing (Conemaugh Township) since I was in high school.
“That’s a tough one to lose, but at the same time, we’re looking forward to the new rivalries. Northern Bedford has built up a solid program.
“There’s definitely some games we’re going to be missing.”
‘Best interest of our student-athletes’
While the exiting WestPAC schools made the decisions to ensure stability in scheduling, the athletic directors are doing all they can to keep longstanding bonds with rival schools in tact.
“We’re trying to keep a close relationship with Conemaugh Township,” Paul said. “We’ve had some great rivalries with them in the past and some of the schools in the Heritage.
“We’ve always competed against United in a lot of sports. We want to keep those rivalries as much as possible.”
Keeping those schools on the schedule may also prove challenging with enrollment numbers continuing to tumble in some districts.
“The landscape of not only in Somerset County, but in western Pennsylvania athletics is changing,” Paul said.
“Everybody’s trying to hold on as long as they can. You feel for the schools that are battling numbers and losing programs. You want to be compassionate about them, and this gives us the flexibility in some of our sports so that we can schedule them.”
As Feathers explained, the decisions were ultimately made to benefit those playing the games and not those scheduling them.
“I think there’s been a lot of question marks,” Feathers said. “At the same time, our community has been great.
“Everyone knows that we have the best interest of our student-athletes and every school had to do what’s best for their school. We felt like we did that. We put our school in a position that we’re happy with. I think everyone’s on board and the Heritage has been great for us.
“The WestPAC was great for us.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
