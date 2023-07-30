Mainline Pharmacy players Ty Galuski, Griffin Madden and Lincoln Pack have taken the long road to Johnstown and the 78th AAABA Tournament.
The lifelong friends first met on the Morgantown (W.Va.) Redbirds Baseball Club travel program. Over the years, they formed a rivalry with the Flood City Elite program.
Finally, the trio became a part of Mainline Pharmacy and helped the franchise make history by advancing to the AAABA Tournament as Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff champions for the first time.
Mainline Pharmacy will play in the night games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, beginning in Monday’s official opener at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve played on the same travel team since we were young,” Galusky said.
“Lincoln (Pack) moved from Florida when he was 4 years old. Ever since then, we’ve played baseball.
“Griff (Madden) joined us when we were 11,” Galusky added. “Growing up and playing baseball with these guys, it’s really cool to be in this situation with them. These are guys I’ve grown up playing with, and it’s special to still be here.”
Pack joined Mainline Pharmacy early in the season and became an integral part of a surge that led to a tie for first place in the regular season (Martella’s Pharmacy won the tiebreaker) and two series sweeps in the playoffs.
His .474 batting average (18-for-38) would have led the league had he had enough at-bats to qualify. Pack compiled 14 RBIs and four doubles during the regular season.
“We’ve been staying at each other’s houses since we were 7 years old,” said Pack, a West Virginia University signee from Mount Morris, Greene County.
“Our sisters are best friends. It’s been an awesome experience. The bond, you really can’t get a better bond than what we’ve got here.”
West Virginia University is coached by United graduate Randy Mazey, a AAABA Hall of Famer.
A catcher, Galusky efficiently handled the pitching staff. At the plate, he scored 19 regular-season runs. He overcame two arm surgeries during his high school career.
“One of our rivals was Flood City Elite up here in Johnstown,” said Galusky, a Morgantown, West Virginia, resident who will attend Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College. “We’d face them a lot in the championship games and playoff games. I kind of feel like we’re switching teams with all these Flood City guys around us. It’s pretty cool.”
Madden posted a .312 (10-for-32) regular-season batting average with 12 RBIs and three home runs.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to still play together,” said Madden, a James Madison University commit from Cumberland, Maryland. “I think it was 2016, our last time playing together for the Redbirds.
“I actually played for Flood City my last two years of travel ball.
“Being able to play with these guys has been pretty fun. Because all the way up since I joined the Redbirds, we played together for five years every summer.
“It’s cool to play together one last time and play together again before we start college.”
Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said the trio provided a spark on the field and in the dugout.
“All three of those guys just came in and just shocked me, left my chin rolling on the ground,” Rubal said. “It was awesome to see.
“Whenever you get electric, game-changing players like that, let alone three of them on your team, it’s something good.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.