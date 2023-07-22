JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A six-run sixth inning allowed Mainline Pharmacy to break open Game 2 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series against Martella's Pharmacy at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Saturday night.
Griffin Madden, Lincoln Pack and Brody Roberts each provided three hits, and Devon Boyles blasted a homer and drove in three runs as Mainline Pharmacy prevailed 11-4 and take a 2-0 best-of-5 series lead.
Mainline Pharmacy also received two hits and two RBIs from Ty Galusky. Alex Glumac stole three bases and scored twice. Brad Bruner drove in two runs. Six different players drove in at least one run.
Luke Schrock allowed two earned runs and six hits, struck out six batters and walked three over seven innings to earn the victory.
Jack Messina went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Martella's Pharmacy. Jared Dowey added two hits, including a double, and two runs. Matt Fraetta drove in two runs, and Garrett Greco scored twice.
Martella's Pharmacy tallied two runs in the top of the first. Mainline Pharmacy responded with one in the first, three in the second and one more in the third to lead 5-2. Six runs in the sixth padded Mainline Pharmacy's lead to 11-2.
Regular-season champion Martella's Pharmacy scored twice in the eighth to set the final.
Three Martella's Pharmacy errors led to eight unearned runs. Mark Wechtenhiser allowed 11 runs, three earned, over 5 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters.
Mainline Pharmacy has outscored Martella's Pharmacy 26-4 over the first two games. Both teams will compete in the 78th AAABA Tournament, which begins July 31. The winner of the championship series will compete in the night games during the AAABA Tournament.
Game 3 is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
