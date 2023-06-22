JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Devon Boyles blasted a three-run homer as Mainline Pharmacy snapped Laurel Auto Group's eight-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory in Thursday's early Johnstown College Baseball League game at Roxbury Park.
Mainline Pharmacy tallied five runs in the first inning. Elijah Dunn, Karson Reffner and Erik Rhodes each doubled. Mainline Pharmacy added three runs in bottom of sixth. Rodney Shultz started and struck out eight batters and walked one in four frames. Ben Tomb fanned seven batters and walked three over the final three innings.
Laurel Auto Group's Nick Rowell provided a run-scoring single in the seventh.
