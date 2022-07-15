Mainline Pharmacy 8, Martella's Pharmacy 5: Mainline Pharmacy tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh to regain the lead and take a 1-0 series lead in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series on Friday night at Roxbury Park.
Josh Ulery went 4-for-5 to lead No. 2 seed Mainline Pharmacy. Lenny Piccini and Seita Shiratori (two runs) each provided two hits. Garrett Prosper doubled and drove in three runs.
Mainline Pharmacy starter Garrett Starr allowed one earned run and struck out four over five frames. Reliever Luke Schrock struck out three batters and allowed two runs over four innings.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Troy Emert and Jake Felton (double, two runs) each went 2-for-4. Brycen Rearick drove in two runs, and Zach Ramach doubled.
