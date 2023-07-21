JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy hadn’t played a game in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoffs since Sunday.
The second-seeded squad didn’t waste any time getting back into form both on the mound and at the plate in a lopsided, seven-inning 15-0 victory over regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Mainline leads the best-of-5 series 1-0. Both teams will advance to the 78th AAABA Tournament, with the playoff champion hosting the night games at the Point.
“We knew that they had a long, long first series, going five games in seven days,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said. “We knew that they were beaten up by the series. We knew if we came in, played our game and do what we had to do, we’d get the job done at the end of the day.”
Mainline Pharmacy collected 18 hits, with eight of nine starters recording at least one hit and six of those producing multiple hits.
Lincoln Pack had four hits, with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Alex Glumac had three hits, including a pair of triples, three runs and one run batted in. Josh Ulery smacked three hits and drove in three runs, including a solo homer over the left-field screen.
“It’s very relieving. I can go out and relax and just do my thing, not having to worry about giving any runs,” said Mainline Pharmacy starter Rodney Shultz, the league’s Pete Vuckovich Award winner.
“Let them put the ball in play and let the defense work.”
The Pitt-Johnstown product pitched five innings, allowing one hit while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter.
“I knew they were going to come out and try to jump on my fastball. I trust my defense and I just throw strikes and let them put it in play,” Shultz said.
Relievers Ben Tomb and Ulery each tossed a scoreless inning, giving up only one hit to Alexander, who had both of his team’s singles.
“No excuses,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “It was the same thing that got us in trouble in Game 2 and Game 4 in the semifinals (in losses to O) – lack of fundamental baseball.”
Mainline Pharmacy’s 10-run second inning proved Pfeil’s point.
What potentially should have been a 1-2-3 inning was extended by an error, a ball tapped through a hole opened when shortstop Konnor Pittman had to cover second on a hit-and-run, and a fielder’s choice throw that wasn’t in time.
The door opened, and Mainline’s hitters pushed through with seven hits in an inning that had 14 players bat. Erik Rhodes, Pack and Devon Boyles each doubled during the rally, and Glumac and Ty Galusky each tripled.
“That’s our game,” said Rubal, whose team tied Martella’s with a 17-11 regular-season record but lost a head-to-head tiebreaker 4-3. “That’s how baseball works.
“If you take advantage of the other team’s mistakes, you can pour on 10 runs. If we didn’t get 10 runs in that inning, maybe we don’t score three and five over the next couple innings, too.”
Mainline added Ulery’s homer in the third, three runs on four hits in the fourth and a single tally in the sixth.
“We talked about playing fundamental baseball, hitting our spots when we’re pitching,” Pfeil said. “Their hitters did a fantastic job of driving the baseball and taking advantage of our mistakes, and Rodney (Shultz) threw a fantastic game.”
Mainline’s four days off while Martella’s completed a back-and-forth, five-game series against the O also made an impact.
“It was awesome,” Shultz said of the week of preparation. “We were able to have two team practices. We had a lot of rest for all of our pitchers. Our hitters were able to work on their swings.”
Pfeil said his team quickly must forget the rout, as Game 2 will be played at 6:30 Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium.
“At the end of this game, it’s 1-0 in the series,” Pfeil said.
“You come back (Saturday), you win a game and it turns into a best-of-3 real fast.”
Game 3 will be Sunday (6:30) at the Point, with a fourth game, if necessary, at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School at 5:15 p.m. Monday. If a fifth date is needed, the site will be determined later.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
