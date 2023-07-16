While Mainline Pharmacy held a comfortable 2-0 series lead over Laurel Auto Group heading into Sunday’s Game 3 of their Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series, they did not want to leave anything to chance.
The league has been defined by parity this season, but the second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy squad flexed its muscles in a convincing 15-3 win over Laurel Auto Group to complete the three-game sweep in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Mainline Pharmacy struck for 17 hits with the first seven batters in the lineup all producing multi-hit games.
It marked the first postseason series win in franchise history, and the team will be going for its first league crown when the championship series begins.
“This is the first playoff series win, which is an awesome feeling,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said after his team completed the first-round sweep. “These guys have worked so hard throughout the last couple of years and it feels like they deserve a chance to get into the tournament.”
Mainline Pharmacy is now closer to the AAABA national tournament set to begin July 31. Mainline Pharmacy will be guaranteed a spot if regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy advances to the championship series. If fourth-seeded O reaches the final, that best-of-5 series will determine who advances to the tournament.
Martella’s Pharmacy and O are tied at 1 after two games.
Sunday’s game broke open in the bottom of the third inning. Mainline Pharmacy held a 3-0 advantage, but used small ball to bust the game open in a big way.
Alec Glumac and Brody Roberts led off the third with back-to-back bunt singles. The pair advanced on a Brook Williamson sacrifice bunt. After a walk to Brad Bruner, they broke the scoring open on yet another bunt single, this time by leadoff hitter Erik Rhodes.
“It was a complete momentum changer if I am being 100% honest,” Rubal said of the small-ball approach.
“I think at one point in the season we were like one or two for like 16 or 17 on getting bunts down, and I’m pretty sure we got four in one inning today.
“It’s just being smart, getting the ball in play, and making them throw the ball around and that is kind of what we saw starting out the last game.”
Mainline Pharmacy shortstop Josh Ulery, who was 2-for-5 with three runs batted in, agreed.
“That was honestly the craziest inning I’ve ever seen,” Ulery explained. “I’ve never seen four bunts. That looked like a softball game. Honestly we’ve never done that before, so it was good to get that going in the playoffs.”
Ulery was impressed with the set up of the inning, but went with a different approach when he got to the plate. He rocketed a bases-clearing triple to right center to extend the lead to 8-0.
Mainline Pharmacy never really looked back from there.
“He was just throwing fastballs away and I was just kind of looking for that and he just left one out a little bit over the plate and I got my barrel to it,” Ulery said of his exclamation point in that back-breaking third inning.
“It was a huge spark of momentum there for Josh having that big hit,” Rubal said of his shortstop. “He’s really known for the last couple of years for getting a bit hit in big situations and he pulled through today, so just another one for him and hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”
Laurel Auto Group looked overwhelmed by the lopsided score, but settled down in the fifth. Cam Colwell belted a towering two-run bomb to make it 11-2, but it was not nearly enough.
Mainline Pharmacy got back into the scoring column with a four-run sixth inning to put it out of reach. Lincoln Pack, who went 3-for-3, crushed a two-run triple to highlight that inning, which also set the mercy rule into effect.
Mainline Pharmacy now awaits the winner of Martella’s Pharmacy and O in the championship series.
“The last two years we haven’t been able to get to the championship series, and we’ve finally got there,” Ulery said of his team’s historic win. “We just want to get the night game, win three more games and we’ll be good.”
