Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff champion Mainline Pharmacy will battle Buffalo’s LDC Edge in the official opener of the 78th AAABA Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Johnstown-2 representative Martella’s Pharmacy is set to play Cleveland’s B2 Bulls at noon Monday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in a rugged Pool B.
It will be Mainline Pharmacy’s first national tournament game in the franchise’s fifth season.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said of playing in Monday’s prime-time contest.
“Seeing the fans fill in as the night goes on, it will only add excitement to the game. The guys are looking forward to Monday night. Seeing the entire stadium filled is going to be awesome.”
Rubal said Pete Vuckovich Award winner Rodney Shultz will likely start Monday’s Pool D opener. The former 2021 state champion at Tyrone Area High School was second in the local league with four wins. Shultz, a rising junior at Pitt-Johnstown, struck out 35 batters in 251/3 innings this regular season. He had a 0.83 earned run average to rank second in the league.
“He’s been our guy all year,” Rubal said of Shultz. “Having him go out on Monday night, and watching him pitch against Buffalo is going to be a good sight to see. If we can just keep our bats hot, I think our pitchers will do the work that we need.”
Mainline Pharmacy will play Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Maryland State at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The squad is refreshed heading into the AAABA Tournament after going 6-0 this postseason in sweeps over Laurel Auto Group in the semifinals and Martella’s Pharmacy in the title series.
“We did have that big, long break in between our first series and the championship series in the playoffs,” Rubal said. “Having this weeklong break was really good to get everyone nice and healthy. We got our arms back up to top shape, getting everyone nice and relaxed.”
Making its 14th straight AAABA Tournament appearance, Martella’s Pharmacy will also battle Philadelphia at noon Tuesday and New Orleans at noon Wednesday in Pool B. All of Martella’s Pharmacy’s games will be at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy is excited to see how it stacks up against three-time defending champion New Orleans and Philadelphia, which has won 10 straight pool-play games dating back to 2018.
“We absolutely knew that we were going to be put in a tough pool when we were looking at the results from last year,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said.
“This has been something that we’ve been prepping and talking about all week with our guys. To come out of this pool play in the upper bracket, you really got to be playing strong baseball.”
Martella’s Pharmacy beat previously unbeaten Philadelphia in the 2022 quarterfinals. The local squad fell to New Orleans in this past year’s semifinals.
“Of course, everybody knows New Orleans is New Orleans,” Pfeil said.
“They’ve been the class act of this tournament. A multi-defending champion coming in here. When you play them, they’re not going to make any mistakes.
“The Philadelphia franchise is very well-organized. Their general manager and coaching staff do a great job of finding players to come into their league. Cleveland had a great tournament last year. Over the last 10 years, they’ve been extremely competitive.
“We’re completely ready for this.”
Pfeil did not announce a starter for Monday’s opener against Cleveland.
Pool A is made up of Altoona-2 Johnston Realty, Brooklyn-2 Cougars, New Brunswick and New York.
Altoona-1 Cumming Motors, Brooklyn-1 SAYO Grays, Youngstown and Zanesville are in Pool C.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
