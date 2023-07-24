Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff champion Mainline Pharmacy picked up two players and regular-season winner Martella’s Pharmacy made one addition to its roster for the 78th AAABA Tournament.
Mainline completed a three-game sweep over Martella’s on Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The two teams made pick-ups on Monday. The AAABA Tournament will begin on July 31, with Mainline playing the night games and Martella’s competing during the day at the Point.
Mainline Pharmacy General Manager Ray Peel added JCBL most valuable player Tyler Cote of O, and right-handed pitcher Andrew Root, who also was on the fourth-place O.
“The MVP of the league is going to be a big addition to the lineup,” Peel said.
“He’s going to be a big bat sitting in the waiting. He also could provide spot catching and can also pitch. We are covering three areas that we needed to address.”
Cote led the league with a .444 batting average (28-for-63). The Chatham University product had 17 runs, 13 RBIs, a league-high eight doubles and five homers. In five playoff games against Martella’s, Cote had five hits, two doubles and two RBIs, batting .192.
“Just having another arm, not high in velocity but really good breaking ball stuff is a plus,” Peel said of adding Root, a St. Vincent College player. “He changes speed and has command of his pitches.”
Root struck out 26 batters in 29 regular-season innings. He went 2-2 and had one save.
In the postseason, Root pitched twice against Martella’s Pharmacy, losing Game 1 but winning Game 4 by throwing 7 2/3 innings and striking out eight.
Peel said he intended to boost his lineup even more, but several pitchers declined the opportunity to extend their summer seasons.
Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil picked up right-handed pitcher Chase Lautner, a West Liberty University player from The Hill Group, the JCBL’s fifth-place team.
In 27 1/3 innings, Lautner struck out 27 batters and walked 13. He went 1-2 pitching for the first-year franchise, which won only five contests.
Lautner had nine strikeouts in a win over Laurel Auto Group on June 6 and fanned eight batters in a loss to LAG on June 1.
“We added a solid college arm to our depth on the mound,” Pfeil said.
“This will help solidify our pitching staff heading into the tournament.
“We really like his velocity and his ability to locate. He has a very strong 2-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This year we have been a scrappy team. He certainly comes in and pitches to that mold.”
Both Pfeil and Peel had indicated before the final round of the playoffs concluded that with the local league’s expanded rosters each franchise planned to pick up fewer players. Mainline had 22 on its roster and Martella’s fielded 26 players.
The JCBL permits teams to have as many as 28 players on the regular-season roster, but the AAABA Tournament rosters are limited to 20 players.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
