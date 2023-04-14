ERIE, Pa. – Drew Maggi delivered his first multi-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs, as the Altoona Curve defeated the Erie SeaWolves 4-2 on Friday night at UPMC Park.
Maggi was the only Curve (3-4) batter to record multiple hits in the contest, with Altoona finishing with nine knocks as a team. It was the 10th game with three-plus hits in Maggi’s Altoona career, with the last coming on Aug. 10, 2014, in a game against the Reading Fightin' Phils.
Domingo Leyba drew three walks in the win, while Henry Davis saw his five-game on-base streak to begin the season come to an end. Matt Fraizer extended his hitting streak to five games.
With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Maggi singled back up the middle off reliever Michael Bienlien to score two runs and tie the game at 2-all. The game would remain tied until the top of the eighth inning, when Josh Palacios came up with the bases loaded and smacked a hard-hit ball off the mitt of third baseman Colt Keith, resulting in two runs scoring on the error and Altoona taking the 4-2 lead.
Altoona right-hander Jared Jones allowed one run on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in four innings in the start. He allowed a bloop single with two outs in the third to Diego Rincones that allowed Grant Witherspoon to score from first base. The four walks matched a career high for Jones.
Jones gave way to Nick Dombkowski in the fifth inning, who allowed a run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Julio Rodriguez homered off him in the fifth inning, a solo shot to give Erie a 2-0 lead. Oliver Garcia tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with a walk and a strikeout. He did not allow a hit as he earned the win for Altoona.
Tahnaj Thomas entered in the ninth inning for the Curve and allowed the first two batters to reach base on a walk and a single. He then got Rodriguez to pop out before Witherspoon grounded into a game-ending double play initiated by Maggi at second base.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 1:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Altoona right-hander Sean Sullivan is set to make his Double-A debut on the mound against Erie right-hander Ty Madden.
