RICHMOND, Va. – With the game tied 3-all and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Drew Maggi knocked an RBI single into center field as the Curve earned a 4-3 comeback victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at The Diamond.
Maggi came to the plate in the ninth inning after Connor Scott and Andres Alvarez each drove two-out singles off Juan Sanchez. Maggi then worked a six-pitch at-bat before poking the clean base hit to center field to give Altoona its first lead of the night. It was the second come-from-behind win of the series for the Curve, who are now in sole possession of first place in the Southwest Division with a 29-24 record.
There were Maggi fingerprints all over the back end of the Altoona win. Richmond loaded the bases in the eighth inning off Braeden Ogle with the game tied and one out when Oliver Garcia came in from the bullpen. Garcia struck out the first batter he faced before Maggi made a fantastic diving stop to throw out the batter for the final out of the inning. Garcia worked a perfect ninth inning that also included a Maggi defensive gem to seal the win.
Richmond took the early 2-0 lead on a Riley Mahan two-run home run off Cameron Junker in the second inning. Junker was called upon to open a last-minute bullpen game for the Curve and allowed the two runs on two hits in two innings.
Altoona answered in the top of the third when Matt Gorski slugged his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot off Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng. Teng would complete five innings for the first time this season and strike out eight batters.
Justin Meis followed Junker for the Curve and allowed one run on four hits in three innings. Juan Minaya tossed two scoreless frames with just one hit allowed. The Curve tied the game in the eighth on a Mason Martin two-out single to score Chavez Young.
Altoona struck out 14 times in the win, the most in a single game this season. It marked the third-consecutive game of 13-plus strikeouts for the Curve. Liover Peguero finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk and a double, marking his team-leading 17th multi-hit game.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Altoona will send right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound to face Richmond right-hander Ryan Murphy.
