Penn State Altoona freshman outside hitter Lydia Mock was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday.
Mock, a Chestnut Ridge graduate, had a big night for Penn State Altoona in its 3-0 sweep of AMCC rival Mount Aloysius College on Oct. 8. The freshman led all players in the match with 15 kills, tied for the team-high in digs with 14, and added four assists, two service aces, and one block assist. Mock accounted for 17.5 total points in the match, averaging 5.8 points per set.
This is Mock’s first career AMCC Player of the Week award.
Among all conference players, Mock currently ranks seventh in points per set (3.1) and digs per set (4.15), eighth in service aces per set (0.44), and 10th in kills per set (2.44).
Penn State Altoona is 6-8 overall, including 2-1 in the AMCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.