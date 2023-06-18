JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats pitching staff had trouble finding the strike zone Sunday afternoon, and the visiting Clinton LumberKings took full advantage of those opportunities to put together several big innings in a 13-3 Prospect League victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“When you give up 12 walks, a handful of hit by pitches and 12 hits, that’s not going to beat anybody,” said Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan, whose team lost its third straight and now stands at 8-8 on the season.
The Mill Rats trail first-place Lafayette by two games in the Ohio River Valley Division and are 1 1/2 games back of second-place Chillicothe.
Clinton designated hitter Gavin Brzozowski went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs, while teammates Casen Neumann and Max Holy each had a pair of hits for the LumberKings, who improved to 11-6 and held on to the top spot in the Great River Division.
“We did come up with some clutch hits to have a couple of big innings, and that made things a little easier for us,” Clinton manager Jack Dahm said. “It was a good win. We needed this one after losing the first two on this road trip.”
Turner Doran (2-1) picked up the win for the LumberKings with three scoreless innings of relief, during which he struck out seven without walking a batter.
Clinton struck for three runs in the top of the second inning to seize an early lead. Parker Shupe led off with a double down the right-field line, and after Casey Hintz was hit by a pitch, Neumann lined a double to left-center field that brought home both runners.
Dylan DeButy followed with a bloop single that advanced Neumann to third, and Neumann subsequently scored on Paul Schuyler’s sacrifice fly.
The Mill Rats answered in the bottom of the frame when Tyson Bryant-Dawson blasted a solo shot over the left-field screen for his first round-tripper of the season, and Johnstown later narrowed the deficit to one in the fourth.
Randy Carlo IV led off with a single, and advanced to third when Bryant-Dawson reached safely on a third-strike wild pitch. Jack Rogers’ RBI groundout scored Carlo to make it 3-2.
Clinton took command of the game with a five-run fifth. Hintz drew a leadoff walk, and later came in on Neumann’s sacrifice fly after stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch.
DeButy was hit by a pitch, and Schuyler followed with a walk. One out later, a walk to Trevor Burkhart loaded the bases, and Brzozowski then ripped a double to left-center field to clear the sacks.
Holy followed with another double to bring in Brzozowski and open up an 8-2 LumberKings advantage.
“We didn’t throw enough strikes,” Sullivan said. “We were falling behind their hitters and when you give them advantage counts, it’s only a matter of time until they break through.”
Clinton’s bullpen kept the Mill Rats from mounting a comeback as Johnstown was held scoreless for the next four innings.
“The ball was carrying a bit early on, but our pitchers did a nice job,” Dahm said. “Our guys threw strikes and made them swing the bat.”
Brzozowski added another run-scoring double in the seventh, and the LumberKings tallied four more in the ninth inning, highlighted by Neumann’s two-run double and an RBI single by Holy.
Johnstown’s final run came in the bottom of the ninth when Bump Burgreen scored on a wild pitch.
Rogers, Gio Calamia and Clay Wiesen each finished with two hits for the Mill Rats.
The Mill Rats and LumberKings will conclude the two-game series at 7 p.m. Monday.
