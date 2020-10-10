BOSWELL – Senior running back Kaden Lucko ran for 229 yards while finding the end zone three times to lead the Tussey Mountain Titans to a 46-27 victory over the North Star Cougars on homecoming night.
“The offensive line was just making holes for me,” said Lucko. “It is really a tribute to the entire team since we are a ground and pound team and we were able to do that tonight.”
“We can count on this kid every week for the last three years,” added Tussey Mountain coach Anthony Sottasante. “Week in and week out we can ride his shoulders and he got it done tonight.”
The game was officially scheduled on Wednesday after Southern Huntingdon had a COVID-19 positive test, cancelling Tussey Mountain’s contest.
The opening possession saw Tussey Mountain run the ball on seven straight plays with Lucko breaking several Cougar tackles to break free from 38 yards out to give the Titans the early 6-0 lead.
On the Cougars opening possession they moved the ball across midfield thanks to a 33-yard strike from Connor Yoder to Carter Weible to put the ball deep inside Titan territory. However, the Tussey Mountain defense stood tall and forced the ball over on downs.
The Titans second possession lasted 13 plays as play moved into the second quarter with David Smith taking a toss in for the score from two yards out making it a 12-0 game less than a minute into the second quarter.
After a Cougar three-and-out, the Titans went back to work once again controlling the clock on the ground with Lucko carrying the load to set the ball up inside the Cougar 20.
Colton Bishop broke free on a sweep to the left from 17 yards out and the Titan lead moved to 19-0 with 5:12 left in the opening half.
The Cougars came out inspired on their next possession with several long passes moving the ball all the way down to the Titan 1-yard line. Ty Maluchnik walked into the endzone untouched finally putting North Star on the board 19-6.
The North Star defense stood tall on the next possession giving the offense one last chance with less than a minute before the half.
With only five seconds left on the clock, North Star’s Weible got open behind the Titan defense and Yoder hit him in stride for the electrifying 55 score as time ran out sending the teams to the locker room with Tussey Mountain holding onto a 19-12 lead.
The Cougars got the ball to start the third quarter and went on a 10-play drive that ended with a Connor Yoder pass to Ethan Yoder over the middle from 4 yards out, and after the Bryce Saylers’ extra point the game was tied 19-all.
The Titans switched things up going hurry up offense, but still kept the ball on the ground marching methodically down the field on 14 plays with Landon Hennessey finishing off the drive from nine yards out to make it 25-19 as the third quarter came to an end.
Tussey Mountain iced the game early in the fourth when Lucko scored his second touchdown of the night from four yards out with 8:03 left in the game it was 33-19 Titans.
Lucko broke his longest run of the night on the next possession for the Titans scoring from 47 yards out to go over the 200 yards for the night extending the Tussey Mountain lead to 39-19.
The teams traded a pair of scores late to set the final. Tussey Mountain moved to 5-0 on the year while North Star fell to 1-4.
“They wore us down as the game went along,” said North Star coach Bob Landis. “The guys showed a lot of fight tonight, but that is their game to wear you down as the game goes along. The guys didn’t give up and it was a step forward tonight. Maybe not on the scoreboard but this was a step in the right direction for the program.”
