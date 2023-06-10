CURVE 1

The Altoona Curve plays its home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

 Photo courtesy of the Altoona Curve

RICHMOND, Va. – The onslaught of a five-run second inning and a six-run eighth inning proved to be too much for the Altoona Curve to overcome as the Richmond Flying Squirrels romped to an 11-2 win Saturday at The Diamond. 

Marco Luciano’s grand slam in the second keyed Richmond’s first big outburst, putting the Flying Squirrels up 5-0. Altoona nibbled away at the lead in the eighth on a Liover Peguero solo home run and when Jacob Gonzalez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to push Andres Alvarez home. 

Simon Whiteman and Wade Meckler each provided two-RBI doubles in the Richmond half of the eighth before Luciano swatted his second home run of evening – a two-run blast – to set the final score. 

Peguero and Dylan Shockley each had three hits for Altoona. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you