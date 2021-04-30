The Johnstown Mill Rats have announced local broadcasting veterans Jack Michaels and George Lucas will be the voices of the team during the 2021 season.
Michaels, the public address announcer at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, began his radio career in 1971, which includes hosting the morning show from 1993 through his recent retirement in August 2020.
Lucas, the voice of Prospect League TV, has enjoyed a 30-plus year career in radio and television broadcasting. He serves as the public address announcer for Pitt-Johnstown men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, and Windber Area High School sports.
