Injuries and missed opportunities in the red zone proved to be costly for the Flood City Thunder on Saturday, as the team was eliminated from Great Eastern Football Association playoff contention with a 42-18 loss to the Williamsport Wildcats at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bishop McCort graduate Levi Cook got the start at quarterback for the Thunder (3-4) in place of the injured K’Shawn Powell, and when Cook was knocked out of the game due to a leg injury early in the second quarter, Greater Johnstown product Wuanyai Mayo took over behind center. However, Mayo was subsequently lost to a hand injury several minutes later.
The Thunder was then forced to turn to wide receiver Edric McArthur, who had not taken a snap at quarterback in practice or a game all season.
“When you lose every quarterback on your roster, that’s a big deal,” said Flood City head coach Chuck Kassick. “Putting in someone who had no reps at quarterback all year made the cadence and timing of our offense much more difficult and severely limited what plays we could call from the second quarter on.”
Flood City also came up empty on three first-half possessions inside the Wildcat 10 yard line, losing a pair of fumbles and being stopped on downs.
Elliott Walker completed 11 of 15 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns while also running for another score for the Wildcats (5-2).
“This was a position change for him (Walker) from the start of the season,” said Wildcats coach Aaron Stoner. “He’s been working really hard in practice and stepped up big time today.”
On the game’s opening series, the Thunder forced a Wildcat three-and-out. Walker failed to get the punt away and was downed at his own two-yard line, giving the Thunder a golden opportunity to grab an early lead.
However, a fumbled snap on the first Flood City play gave the ball right back to the Wildcats.
“You can’t have first-and-goal at the 2 and fumble the ball,” Kassick said.
The Thunder defense came up with a goal-line stand on the ensuing possession, stopping the Wildcats on fourth-and-goal at the four. But Flood City was forced to punt and the Wildcats answered with a seven-play drive to open the scoring. Walker capped off the series with a 7-yard touchdown run to put Williamsport up 6-0.
Flood City responded on the ensuing series as scrambles of 10 and 8 yards by Cook set up Shareef Blough’s 1-yard touchdown run that tied it 6-all early in the second quarter.
Alex Tisinger Jr. recovered a Williamsport fumble in the end zone on the next possession, and a subsequent 13-yard Blough reception and 10-yard run by Mayo gave the Thunder first-and-goal at the Wildcat 9. However, a fumbled shotgun snap was then recovered by Williamsport’s Ross Stebbins at the 24-yard line to end the threat.
Four plays later, Walker found Dupree Nowlin for a 19-yard touchdown and then threw to Marty Clark for the conversion to make it 14-6.
“Our defense forces turnovers and comes up with big plays, and that just gives us energy as a team,” Stoner said.
Mayo was picked off by Nowlin on the next series, and Williamsport converted that takeaway to a score when Nowlin made a leaping grab over a Thunder defender on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Walker.
Walker’s conversion run gave the Wildcats an eventual 22-6 halftime edge, as the Thunder were again stopped on downs at the Williamsport 2 in the final seconds of the half.
Walker’s 23-yard touchdown strike to Quil Lee was the lone score of the third quarter, and that same combo connected on a 21-yard score early in the fourth to make it 34-6.
A nice return by Honcho Richardson on the ensuing kickoff set up Blough’s second rushing touchdown, a 3-yard run where the Forest Hills product stretched to the pylon.
Clark’s 2-yard score and conversion were the final Wildcat points of the day, and a 17-yard touchdown pass from McArthur to Greater Johnstown graduate Duke Rosiek in the waning seconds set the final.
Despite missing the playoffs, the Thunder have shown improvement this season under first-year coach Kassick, and he is optimistic about the future.
“This is a tough pill to swallow, but it’s the first step in a long process,” Kassick said. “This team is all-in. They battle from start to finish, and there is nowhere to go but up.”
The Thunder conclude the season on the road next Saturday against the Cumberland Valley Hitmen.
