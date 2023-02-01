Pete Knaze of Conemaugh shows off a jersey that was given to him as a 13-year-old in 1954 by former Johnstown Jets star John Horvath. Horvath died last Tuesday, Aug.18, 2015, prompting Knaze to search his attic for the jersey, which he said Horvath had given him after a Jets practice at the Cambria County War Memorial Arena. The skates in the photo were worn by Horvath's teammate Ken Coombes.