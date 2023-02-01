Pete Knaze, a coach on the Johnstown region’s first travel hockey team and a 35-year member of the Conemaugh Valley School District Board of Directors, died on Friday after a short illness.
He was 81.
As an assistant coach to Johnstown hockey icon Don Hall, Knaze helped lead a group of high school-aged skaters to Lake Placid, New York in 1967.
“He was a huge sports fan and longtime supporter of all our Conemaugh Valley teams,” said long-time Conemaugh Valley sports public address announcer Paul Buriak prior to Monday night’s girls basketball game in East Taylor Township. “Pete was a fixture here in the stands for decades watching his children and grandchildren for the Blue Jays.”
In fact, Knaze’s granddaughter, former Conemaugh Valley girls basketball and softball standout Brooke McCleester, is a first-year head coach of the Blue Jays girls hoops program.
His daughter, Paula McCleester, is another former Conemaugh Valley student-athlete who played college softball at St. Francis University. As girls softball coach, McCleester led Conemaugh Valley to a state runner-up finish in 2015. She also is the school’s athletic director.
“My dad developed a love for Conemaugh Valley,” said Paula McCleester, whose son Bryce was a star multi-sport athlete for the Blue Jays. “He’s a Joe Johns, Johnstown High graduate, but he grew to love Conemaugh Valley, and as a board member, he definitely did support all renovations to make Conemaugh Valley better for the kids both academically and athletically.
“He didn’t want to raise taxes, especially for the elderly. He wanted to make good positive changes for the Conemaugh Valley School District.”
A 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, Knaze spent more than three decades on the school board, retiring in 2020.
“Pete was just a really good person, a good guy, always congenial,” said Donell Jacoby, who has been on the Conemaugh Valley school board for 30 years, much of that time as secretary. “He raised such a nice family.
“He was dedicated. He was easy to get along with.
“We had a lot of fun with him because he was always happy and joking. It was difficult sometimes for a board to voice their opinions and then come together and get things done. He worked to bring everybody together.”
At the time, the players and coaches didn’t realize the significance of the 1967 hockey trip to Lake Placid.
One of the Johnstown Jets’ all-time great players, Hall coached the team of mostly Johnstown players, with a few Pittsburgh skaters mixed in.
That team, which lost three one-sided games against college-aged, NHL-backed teams, actually provided a foundation for the travel program that still thrives in the region.
“It was an experience,” Pete Knaze said in a 2017 interview commemorating the 50th anniversary of the team. “We went up there thinking we were going to do well. We played against kids who were 20 years old. There was a big difference in hockey or any sport in two years.
“There was no travel back then,” Knaze said in the interview. “We eventually started getting involved with Kittanning and the Pittsburgh area.
“The kids were happy to go out there and play hockey.
“That’s how it all started.”
Knaze is survived by his wife of 58 years, Leona, four adult children and nine grandchildren. Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
