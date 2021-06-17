A long par-saving putt ignited Karl Vilips’ round on the second day of the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Thursday.
The Stanford University golfer from Perth, Western Australia, had to work out of a difficult spot on the par-3, 194-yard fifth hole on the Sunnehanna Country Club course.
“I think probably my par save on 5 was what set the momentum for the rest of the day,” Vilips said after shooting a 5-under 65 on Thursday for a two-round total of 7-under 133 that topped a field of 100 golfers halfway through the Amateur.
“I dropped probably a 70-footer for par after missing the green left. I made another 15-footer on the next hole for par, which kept me in it. I think the rest of the round was catalyzed by that.”
Vilips began the day at 2-under 68. He got out to a quick start with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3.
After his par-saving putts on 5 and 6, Vilips made birdie putts on 8, 9, 11 and 12. He had a bogey on No. 15.
“I putted really well,” Vilips said. “I started off the round and I had a lot of good par saves. I drove it well off the tee. I didn’t do anything spectacular.
“I just rolled it really well and trusted my lines and kept it out of the rough as much as I could.”
The four birdie putts in five holes – Nos. 8 through 12 – were pivotal, he said.
“You’ve got to take advantage of that stretch in the middle of the round because that’s where all the scoring opportunities are,” Vilips said. “And then just steady the ship through the last four or five holes because they get pretty tough and the winds start picking up.
“So I wanted to just kind of set myself up as much as I could for birdies and I was able to capitalize where I could.”
First-round co-leader Max Steinlechner, a North Carolina State standout from Innsbruck, Austria, is in second place, two strokes behind Vilips at 5-under 135. He shot a 69 on Thursday, rebounding from a bogey on No. 17 with a birdie on the final hole.
“Today was a little tougher than yesterday,” Steinlechner said. “Not only because I didn’t feel my shots as well as yesterday, but also it was a little more windy than in the morning yesterday.
“You had to be very precise with your target selection and your shot execution. I just wasn’t that sharp today.
“But I still managed to make my way around the course and shoot 69, 1-under, so I’m happy.”
Steinlechner made the turn at even-par 35 after birdies on 1 and 4 and bogeys on 6 and 9. The pattern continued as he made birdie putts on 11 and 13, but had bogeys on 14 and 17 before closing strong.
“I made one good one on 13, a longer one, a 20-footer,” Steinlechner said.
“I dropped a shot on 17. My putt from 3 feet lipped out and I had a 8-foot return putt. It almost accelerated down. It was nice making the putt on the last hole to make up the shot and shoot under par.
“It was good momentum for tomorrow. Now we’ll carry it over and have some fun.”
First-round co-leader Jerry Ji, a University of Illinois player from Hoofddorp, Netherlands, shot even-par 70 on Thursday to remain at 4-under in the tournament, tied with Ian Siebers, a Duke University player from Bellevue, Washington.
“It was a boring round. I just really couldn’t make putts,” Ji said. “I was hitting the ball well, but like I said, I just couldn’t make putts.
“I was missing my shots to the wrong side,” he added. “It’s so hard when you get above the pins to make good saves. I just couldn’t really get my round going. I managed to shoot even.”
Trent Phillips and Michael Thorbjornsen tied for fifth at 3-under through two rounds.
Luke Sample shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday and is in a group of five players tied for seventh at 2-under. The others are Jamie Imai, Franki Capan, Logan McAllister and Travis Vick.
Nine players are tied for 12th at 1-under, and four are tied for 21st at even par.
Defending champion Preston Summerhays scored a 72 in the second round and is at 3-over 143 to tie for 41st overall.
United High School graduate Brock Matava, who joined the field by advancing through the Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier on Monday, shaved two strokes off his first-round total with a 75 on Thursday.
Matava is tied for 95th at 12-over 152.
“There is still a lot of golf left, two more rounds,” Ji said. “Anything can happen. There still are a lot of people in contention. I’m excited for the next two days.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.