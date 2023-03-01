LORETTO, Pa. – Rob Krimmel had an inkling that his St. Francis University men’s basketball team might have something special inside of it when its regular end-of-shoot-around free throw contest earlier in the day went to a shoot-off for just the second time in seven or eight years.
“The level of focus they had, I thought we’d come out,” the Red Flash coach said, “with a level of competitive greatness.”
He wasn’t wrong.
For about 20 minutes, in St. Francis’ first Northeast Conference home tournament game since 2020, the Red Flash performed on the court with the artistry of a John Lennon song lyric and emerged from the quarterfinals with an 83-69 victory over sixth-seeded Central Connecticut State on Wednesday night before 1,011 at DeGol Arena, the building’s largest crowd of the year.
“The energy was awesome,” 6-foot-10 Red Flash junior co-NEC player of the year Josh Cohen said. “We were all locked in and focused.”
Cohen posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Red Flash junior wing Max Land continued his elevated play late in the year, meanwhile, reaching the 20-point mark for the third time in four games with 23 on 9-of-15 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
The Red Flash (13-17) shot 46.3% for the game and committed just three turnovers while four players had at least as many assists. St. Francis made 17 of its 31 second-half shots, building a 20-point margin with 9:37 left.
“I was just trying to get to my hot spots, get to the open area. We knew they were going to collapse on Josh in the post,” Land said.
Ronell Giles, another Red Flash junior, also hit for double figures with 14 points to go along with eight rebounds from the point guard spot. It was only Giles’ second double-digit game since he scored 16 at St. Francis-Brooklyn.
“It’s very important when you’ve got guys on the perimeter making shots. You can’t double down on Josh all night,” said Giles, whose Red Flash were 9-for-21 behind the arc and got 3s from five different players. “If we’re making shots, it’s one-on-one for him. You’ve got to pick your poison.”
By virtue of its win, St. Francis earned a shot at second-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson at 8 p.m. Saturday, in Teaneck, New Jersey.
The Red Flash split with the Knights this season and just beat them at home by 10 points last week after losing by five at Fairleigh Dickinson in late January.
The Red Flash didn’t have freshman starting point guard Landon Moore for either of those matchups, but he made his return for the NEC tourney after missing 12 games with a broken finger.
Moore entered the game less than seven minutes in and almost immediately made his presence known with a smooth crossover 3-pointer. Moore finished with nine points, three assists and a blocked shot in a little over 20 minutes.
“He’s a freshman, but he plays like he’s a freshman grad student almost,” Central Connecticut State coach Patrick Sellers said.
“He’s a handful, also. He’s going to be a really, really good player in this league for a long time.”
The first half was tight most of the way until Giles made a pair of 3s, the second off a Brad McCabe backtap with 3:23 left.
Giles’ triples sandwiched McCabe’s steal and 75-foot breakaway dunk.
Moore expanded the Red Flash’s lead to 39-30 by halftime on a pair of drives, the first being dealt to Land for a wide-open 3-pointer, the second for a hesitation layup.
Central Connecticut State, which split with the Red Flash in the regular season, appeared to have the last bucket before the intermission when Blue Devil big Andre Snoddy got wide open under the hoop, but, after review, it was found his layup didn’t leave his hand before the clock expired.
“Every possession matters, so, when they went on that little run, it definitely did hurt us,” said Snoddy, who came up with 12 points and 12 rebounds. “It’s a really talented league. We liked our chances coming into this game.”
Cohen increased the lead to double figures for the first time 4:16 into the second half on a jumper, which quickly was followed by a Giles steal and layup and basket by Moore. When Cohen found McCabe alone in the corner out of a Blue Devils double team in the post, St. Francis was ahead 68-48.
The game opened inauspiciously for the hosts, who missed three shots in the restricted area in the first two minutes while Central Connecticut State’s Kellen Amos slammed home a beautiful alley-oop for the contest’s first points.
Cohen, though, heated up from there, scoring eight points as St. Francis answered the Blue Devils’ 4-0 to start things off by grabbing a 13-11 lead by the first media timeout.
Not long after that, the Red Flash found their groove, something they hope they can bottle for at least a couple of more wins.
“We know what our goal is,” Cohen said. “Our goal isn’t just to beat Central Connecticut State. It’s to keep winning and move on.”
