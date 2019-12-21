LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven shot 71% in the third quarter to erase a two-point halftime deficit and earn a 77-62 PSAC crossover victory over Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday afternoon.
Alli McGrath’s game-high 24 points paced Pitt-Johnstown, which slipped to 7-4 overall and 2-3 in the PSAC Western Division.
Gabrielle Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mountain Cats. Olivia Fasick had six points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Pitt-Johnstown will break for the holiday season, before traveling to California (PA) for a PSAC game on Jan. 3.
