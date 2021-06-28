Throughout the past three months, Braxton Roxby has used the baseball diamond as a makeshift classroom while he continues to learn the routine of a minor league relief pitcher.
The Windber High School graduate and product of Pitt-Johnstown has emerged as a steady reliever with an effective slider while playing for the Dayton Dragons, the Cincinnati Reds’ Class High-A Central team.
“During spring training, I was in a working group and I broke camp with Dayton, a level higher than I thought I’d be playing at,” said Roxby, also a AAABA Tournament alum after pitching on Martella’s Pharmacy’s championship team in 2018. “Through spring training, I was learning how to sequence hitters and how to use my pitches. I’m working on a one-seam fastball to get more arm-side movement.
“I’m really sequencing and using that one-seam in on right-handed hitters and the fastball on lefties. Those have been the main focuses of development.”
Through Monday’s off day, Roxby carried a 1-2 record with four saves. The 22-year-old had a 1.50 earned run average in 18 innings pitched. He struck out 31 batters and walked 11.
“I’m running into some bumps right now for the first time,” said Roxby, who had a save sandwiched between his two losses during the past 10 days. “It’s baseball.”
Roxby, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, had opened the season with three straight saves and a win. Through his first 11 appearances, he didn’t allow an earned run.
Asked how he is dealing with a bit of adversity after he was tagged with losses to the Fort Wayne TinCaps and West Michigan WhiteCaps on June 19 and 25, respectively, he said: “Just staying consistent with my routines, my throwing program, lifting, nutrition, sleep.
“We’re just about halfway through the season,” Roxby added. “I just want to keep doing what I’m doing. I’ve found a good routine that works for me. I just want to keep on the same path.”
Roxby’s slider is his go-to pitch.
“I’m throwing 60% sliders right now,” he said.
The sweeping slider is in the low 80s miles-per-hour range and has a 20-inch horizontal break, giving batters fits. He also throws a four-seam fastball, consistently hitting the low 90s. The Reds organization encouraged him to develop the one-seam fastball to complement his repertoire.
“About the third week of the season, it was mentioned to me as an option for me to face right-handed hitters and for it to set up my slider a little better,” Roxby said. “It’s something I’ve worked on for the last month or so.
“Everything is really just from the higher-ups; our minor league pitching coordinator and our big league pitching coach and assistant coach relay ideas, and it just makes its way down the chain.”
Family, friends, baseball players and coaches from the area also have reached out to Roxby, who signed with the Reds as a free agent on June 23, 2020, during the pandemic-interrupted season. He spent the fall in the Arizona Instructional League.
“I get some good feedback from back home,” Roxby said. “A lot of people get in touch and congratulate and wish me luck, for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.