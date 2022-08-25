JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A mostly youthful Westmont Hilltop team took its figurative lumps in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference during a 3-8 season in 2021.
The hardships of a year ago just might translate into success this fall as the more seasoned Hilltoppers debut on the newly-renovated, state-of-the-art Price Field.
“The whole offensive line comes back,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “The running backs and quarterback all come back. We had a pretty young team last year, especially up front. We’re really counting on those guys this year.”
While the personnel will be very familiar to those who watched the 2021 team, the new field will feature an artificial playing surface, expanded bleachers and lights.
The Hilltoppers will play home games on Friday nights after decades of Saturday afternoon contests at Price Field.
“An awesome job by the school board, administrators, athletic director and everyone involved in the project,” Barron said.
“It was a breath of fresh air to get on the turf when we had our first workout there. We’re looking forward to playing on it.
“That first game is going to be electric (on Friday). We have to make sure we’ll have our ducks in a row. We’ll have our hands full with Coach (Don) Fyfe and Central Cambria.”
Westmont Hilltop has experience in the backfield and along the line.
Versatile senior Gavin Hockenberry and junior Brayden Dean return in Barron’s double tight end, double-wing ground game. The duo combined for 1,275 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago.
“Hockenberry is certainly dynamic. With the combination of him, Dean and (David) Ray in the backfield, it gives you a real nice three-headed monster,” Barron said. “You can throw (Nathaniel) Valente in there as well. We have some nice pieces. They’re complementary of one another.”
Dean gained 735 yards on 148 carries, an average of 5 per rush, and scored 11 touchdowns. Hockenberry had 540 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.4 a carry.
Westmont Hilltop’s rushing attack produced 1,881 yards and 23 touchdowns on 418 carries, an average of 4.5 per run and 171 a game.
“We lost a little bit but we’ve got the majority of guys coming back,” Hockenberry said. “We’re ready to get after it. I think we’ll improve a lot from last year. We had a lot of young guys, first-year starters, from last year coming back.
“We’re ready to up the tempo and put it to work.”
Senior quarterback Eli Thomas completed 34 of 81 passes for 632 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021.
“Thomas can stand in and take a hit, make a throw,” Barron said.
“He does a nice job of putting us in the right place. He certainly can let it rip for some long throws. When his number is called he’s not afraid to let it rip.”
Hockenberry had 11 catches for 376 yards and two scores, and Dean had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The offensive and defensive lines are both deep and experienced.
Junior tackles Gavin Cassick and Anthony Brazill started last season. Juniors Zach Davis-Reese, Achilles Balaglou, Jackson Vess, Blake Weslager and Judah Wallace, and sophomore Jonah McCoy all are linemen Barron said he will count on to build on last year’s experience.
“When you’re starting a lot of sophomores up front, they’re going to take their lumps and learn a lot along the way,” Barron said. “Those guys did. They battled all year.
“They hit the weight room hard. They had a good spring and summer.
“They had a good good heat acclimation week. We’re cautiously optimistic.”
Hockenberry said he appreciates running behind the veteran linemen.
“They lead the way for us,” Hockenberry said. “It’s good to have them back and some familiar faces around.”
Even though the Hilltoppers had a losing record last season, Westmont Hilltop still advanced to the playoffs for a seventh straight season, falling to eventual state semifinalist Central in Class 3A.
Barron’s teams have 42 wins in seven seasons since 2015, an average of six wins a year for a team that suffered through a long drought before the turnaround.
“It’s a gauntlet,” Barron said of competing in the LHAC.
“You’ve got to be ready every week. There are no gimmes. You’re going to earn every one you get. Honestly, you take one at a time. If you look down at all 10, it’s a pretty steep challenge.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.