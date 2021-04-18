Five months after Rockwood’s season ended, the Rockets got one more match together courtesy of the Santa Fund Soccer Classic, and they didn’t disappoint.
Gabe Latuch was named the game’s most valuable player after scoring one goal and setting up another in the South’s 4-0 victory over the North at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for November, but was pushed back due to the pandemic, so the all-star match served as a bit of a reunion for Rockets coaches Dan Weaver and J.B. Harrold as well as players Tyler Harrold, Derek Meyers, Rodrigo Renteria, Hunter Sanner, Tycho Van der Meer and Latuch.
“It’s always fun to coach in it,” said Weaver, whose team reached the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals. “It’s for a great cause. Ultimately, it was a fantastic day because we had quite a few of the Rockwood kids here that we’ve coached for so many years. We had a fantastic fall season, making a great run into states. I was hoping we’d get one last hurrah for these kids. Having Gabe win the MVP, scoring a goal, getting an assist, it just makes it that much sweeter.”
Latuch enjoyed himself as well.
“It was a lot of fun,” the diminutive midfielder said. “I was really sad when our season ended, so it was nice to get to play with my teammates one more time, especially since both of our coaches were on the sideline, too.”
Latuch set up the South’s first goal, which came in the 34th minute, with a terrific 30-yard pass to Windber’s Nick Vasas behind the North defense. Vasas was able to go around the keeper and pass the ball into the open net.
“That was sweet,” Weaver said. “Gabe’s done that all season long. He’s done that for years. He’s been our captain and kind of our general. He ran the field. He has great vision. He sees the field tremendously well and he distributes the ball better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Latuch said he enjoyed making that play more than scoring himself, which he did in the 46th minute after a great individual run that ended with him slotting a ball into the lower right corner of the net.
“It was a great group of kids,” Latuch said. “There were a lot of good players that I’m used to playing against. It was nice to play with them today and pass to them instead of play against them.”
The North hung with the South through much of the first half, but Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elijah Sechler scored a goal from right in front with seven seconds remaining that broke it open.
North keepers Colton Dumm of Bishop Carroll Catholic and Reed Niebauer of Penn Cambria – who played the second half – each made some key saves against a talented South squad, which also hit the crossbar twice in the opening 40 minutes.
North defender Kevin Orange also cleared a ball of his goal line in the 54th minute.
Berlin’s Keegan Huston not only teamed with Bedford’s Chris Klinger and United’s Richie Janicsko to record the shutout in goal, the Mountaineers keeper also scored for the South. He found the net in the 75th minute to make it 4-0.
“They played very well,” Weaver said. “A lot of these kids, it’s the first time they’ve touched a ball since November. … A lot of them, they haven’t touched a ball and they probably haven’t run. They did fantastic. They possessed the ball very well, they shot the ball on goal a lot, and I’m just very proud of them.”
Janicsko did his part to keep the clean sheet, as he made a pair of nice saves on Cambria Heights’ Nathan McCombie in the final 10 minutes.
“It was just a fun atmosphere, being with a lot of really talented players,” North coach Robert Malcolm, of Greater Johnstown, said. “Sad that we didn’t get the result that we were looking for, but that’s OK. We had a good time.”
