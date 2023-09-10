ARMAGH, Pa. – Both Lions teams earned gold at Saturday’s United Cross Country Invitational.
On the boys side, United junior Colton Henning finished first in 18:17.6. He was followed by teammates Matthew Beaver (19:32.3) and Dallas Pearce (20:38). United’s Luke Shepler took fifth.
The Lions tallied 17 points, besting River Valley (50) and Johnstown Christian School (67).
United freshman Olivia Henning was the girls race in 21:52. Teammates Chloe Stiles (22:23), Sara Gornick (22:39) and Paiton Steiner (24:35) finished between second and fourth place, respectively.
United topped the field with 23 points, followed by Johnstown Christian School (54), River Valley (71) and Purchase Line (83).
Johnstown Christian sophomore Andi Hunsberger took eighth place.
