Johnstown Tomahawks forward and assistant captain Pavel Kharin has committed to play for NCAA Division III member Plattsburgh State Cardinals of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC).
Kharin, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, recently completed a three-year junior career in Johnstown. He first joined the Tomahawks during the 2017-18 season as a free agent. He adhered himself to the coaching staff, teammates and fans with his relentless work ethic and tenacious play.
In addition, Kharin improved his offensive production each season in the league which led to career highs in goals, assists and points in his final season during the 2019-20 shortened campaign. Also, he was named to the 2020 NAHL East Division Top Prospects team where he represented the Tomahawks. During the two games in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the now 21-year old recorded a goal and an assist to help the East Division team record a 2-0 record.
“There are no secrets what Pav has meant to our team during his time in Johnstown,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “His play was instrumental to our success. He was the league’s best penalty killer, he scored huge goals for us, he was great on faceoffs, he played all 200 feet of the ice and was the guy we wanted on the ice when a game was on the line. The list could go on and on as to how important he was. His work ethic was unmatched, and the respect he had across the league was remarkable. To have the consistency day in and day out that he had is something that is almost impossible. I have made this statement more than a few times now but to me Pav is an irreplaceable player, and I would take him on my team every single year if I could. We were truly lucky to have him in Johnstown for his junior career.”
Kharin will join Tomahawks alumni and former teammates Joe Kile and Mitchell Hale at Plattsburgh State. The trio was a part of the 2018-2019 NAHL East Division championship team.
“I’m super excited to be joining a great program with Plattsburgh State University and meeting up with old teammates Joe Kile and Mitch Hale,” exclaimed Kharin. “I cannot say thank you enough to my teammates, coaches and all of the fans who have supported me during my time as a Tomahawk. I will never forget my time in Johnstown, and am forever thankful for this opportunity that has been opened up for me.”
Plattsburgh State, located in Plattsburgh, New York, is led by coach Steve Moffat. In 2001, the program won the NCAA Division III national championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.