Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.