Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: Mason Eckenrode scored with 32:15 left in the second half to lead the Highlanders over the host Hilltoppers on Saturday. Cooper Fyock notched the clean sheet.
Conemaugh Township 4, Richland 3 (OT): In Davidsville, the Indians scored in overtime to edge the Rams. Conemaugh Township’s Dylan Giffin scored twice. Grayson Kusher and Jackson Sotosky also found the back of the net for the hosts.
Jake Cessna buried a pair of goals for Richland, which received a marker from Evan Beglin.
