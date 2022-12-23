Garrett Harrold has been the starting quarterback all four seasons since Nick Felus assumed the head coach position at Penn Cambria High School in 2019.
Felus knows how fortunate his Panthers have been. Penn Cambria went 9-2 this season and finished as District 6 Class 3A runner-up to eventual state semifinalist Central.
The Panthers won 15 games over the past two seasons – with Harrold using his arm and his legs to make play after play.
By comparison, Penn Cambria combined to win 14 games during the previous six seasons, from 2015 to 2020.
“He’s a special talent. He’s one of those players who comes around once every 10 years or so,” Felus said of Harrold. “An exceptional player. The things he did for our program were phenomenal.
“He’s helped create a new standard of Penn Cambria football, and we’re very fortunate for the four years that he had.
“We’re definitely going to miss him next year, but what he left for the younger kids is that they have to work and live up to is special.”
The Tribune-Democrat named Harrold as 2022 All-Area Football Team Player of the Year for his work at quarterback and outside linebacker.
“It’s really been special during my four years, especially starting where we did,” said Harrold, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior who recently signed with NCAA Division I FCS Duquesne University’s football program.
“We weren’t too successful my freshman year,” he said of a 2-8 campaign in 2019. “We had to play a lot of freshmen. We were all young.
“We stayed the course, worked really hard and put in the time and hours in order to be successful.”
Harrold, who also is an all-state basketball player, was complemented by other senior standouts such as running back Zach Grove, receivers Vinny Chirdon and Luke Shuagis, offensive guards Andrew Wyland and Mason Raymond and center Brandon Yeoman.
“The group learned from difficult times.
“Our senior year, it paid off going 9-1 in the league,” Harrold said of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“Obviously, a disappointing loss in the championship (Central won 35-6), but from where we started and where we were going, I just loved the group of guys I was able to be with for four years.”
Harrold emerged from a strong group of players that 21 area coaches had labeled as potential Player of the Year candidates, including Windber’s John Shuster, who is 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, Bedford’s Ethan Weber and Richland’s Evan McCracken and Sam Penna.
Harrold’s numbers certainly merited the recognition. He completed 141 of 206 passes (68.4%) for 2,109 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He compiled a 123.2 quarterback rating.
On the ground, Harrold ran for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns on 103 carries, an average of 7 yards a run.
Defensively, Harrold had 33 solo stops and 64 total tackles, with seven tackles for loss, 51/2 sacks, 27 hurries, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.
His career numbers include 6,434 passing yards (486 of 804, 60.4%) with 60 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions. Harrold rushed for 2,537 career yards and 32 TDs.
But Felus knows there is so much more to Harrold’s game.
“First and foremost is his work ethic,” Felus said. “It enables him to succeed. We set some goals this season and we went to work in the offseason.
“He’s the first one in the weight room and the last one out. He’s one of those types of players.”
The Panthers coach realized as much almost immediately after returning to his alma mater to coach four years ago.
“Right off the bat, Garrett had pretty good mechanics for a young quarterback,” Felus said.
“We knew he was athletic and could move around a lot.
“Also, he was sound mechanically early on. He earned that starting position and threw for almost 1,700 yards as a freshman (1,676). He was ready.
“The last four years, the things he did offensively for us – his numbers are outstanding,” Felus said. “But his leadership as a quarterback and a football player as well has been outstanding.”
Harrold shared credit regarding his Player of the Year honors.
“It means a lot,” said Harrold, whose younger brother, sophomore receiver Gavin Harrold, had 33 catches for 481 yards and five TDs. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without my family, my teammates, my coaches.
“I put in a lot of hours of hard work and just being able to do that and be recognized throughout the area along with great players is definitely pretty cool.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
