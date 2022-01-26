PITTSBURGH – Mouhamadou Gueye scored a career-high 19 points while snagging 10 rebounds and blocking three shots as Pitt topped Syracuse, 64-53, at the Petersen Events on Tuesday night.
“Really proud of my team. We responded in big-time fashion from last game,” coach Jeff Capel said following the contest.
The Panthers outscored the Orange 40-25 in the second half, giving Pitt the bounce-back win it needed following a lopsided loss to Clemson this past Saturday in which the Panthers were held to a season-low 48 points.
Jamarius Burton led Pitt with 21 points while shooting 43% and making 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. John Hugley went just 3-of-11 from the floor, but still had a double-double with 11 points and a career-high 18 boards.
Former walk-on Onyebuchi Ezeakudo scored 11 while shooting 67% from the floor and 75% from 3-point range.
Pitt’s shooting was woeful to start the game as the Panthers made just one of their first ten shots from the floor.
“I think the thing I’m probably most proud of is the first half, when we could not make a shot, we did not allow that to affect our defense,” Capel said.
The Orange began to pull away as Buddy Boeheim’s jumper gave Syracuse a 21-11 lead with just over six minutes to go until halftime. However, the Panthers were able to regroup and go on a 9-0 run to pull within a point. A Boeheim three gave Syracuse a 28-24 lead at the half.
The two teams traded baskets to begin the second half and the Orange led, 37-32, at the first media timeout. Burton’s three-pointer pulled Pitt within two. The Panthers tied it up when Hugley’s long pass down the court resulted in a Gueye dunk to tie it at 37.
“(Gueye) obviously was terrific as he settled into the game and found spaces against the zone,” Capel said.
Capel also had praise for Hugley, despite the big man scoring fewer points than he’s used to.
“It’s oddly one of John’s best games,” Capel said. “We talked to him about this when we played at Syracuse, and I told him you could have significant impact on the game without scoring.”
The tie lasted for just 22 seconds before another Buddy Boeheim 3-point play.
Burton added a jumper before Femi Odukale scored his first points of the night to give the Panthers their first lead of the game at 41-40. Burton and Gueye each added a three-pointer to cap off Pitt’s 10-0 run that gave the Panthers a 47-40 lead with just over 11 minutes to play.
The Panthers never trailed again en route to their third ACC win.
Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 25 points, the only Syracuse player to score in double digits. His brother, Jimmy Boeheim, added eight points as did center Jesse Edwards.
Forward Cole Swider scored nine. Edwards led the Orange with 9 rebounds.
Pitt turned it over 13 times to Syracuse’s 10, but the Panthers were able to score 15 points off of turnovers while the Orange only managed eight.
It was the second matchup between the two teams in the last 14 days. Pitt lost the first contes, 77-61, in the Carrier Dome on Jan. 11.
The Panthers will travel to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College on Saturday with tipoff slated for 4 p.m.
“Hopefully we can bottle this up and take it on the road with us to Boston,” Capel said.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
