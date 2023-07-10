JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Another offensive outburst by the Thrillville Thrillbillies led to a second consecutive lopsided victory over the Johns- town Mill Rats, as the Thrillbillies claimed a 13-1 mercy-rule victory in seven innings on Sunday afternoon.
Thrillville tallied 10-plus hits as a team for the second straight game to earn the series sweep. The Thrillbillies also capitalized on eight walks and two hit batsmen by Johnstown pitchers.
“A lot of credit to Thrillville, they played very well this weekend,” said Johnstown assistant coach Seth Evans, who was filling in for manager Tyler Sullivan. Sullivan was serving his second of a two-game suspension for being ejected from Thursday night’s contest against Champion City.
“I think we had a very slow day offensively, and every mistake we had, they made us pay for it. A lot of the guys they had on today came around to score. It wasn’t our best game, but it’s a long season, and we have to keep going.”
Thrillville, after recording 10 hits during an eight-run victory on Saturday, compiled 13 knocks on Sunday, including six for extra bases.
Thrillbillies catcher Jackson Cooke was 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs.
Michael Mylott tallied three hits and three runs scored. Dylan Drumke belted a three-run home run over the left-field screen in the second inning for the first of four frames that Thrillville scored at least three runs.
“Our offense was definitely clicking,” Thrillville manager Ralph Santana said.
“We really fit the mold of this field since we hit a lot of fly balls. Our strong point is normally our pitching, which we had strong performances this weekend, but our hitting really picked us up and got us a lot of support.”
Thrillville, a first-year team in the Prospect League, improved to 17-14 overall and 5-1 in the second half to sit atop the Prairie Land Division standings.
The Mill Rats, after starting 12-8 through 20 games, have now dropped 13 of their past 14 contests to sit at 13-21 overall. Johnstown’s 1-4 mark in the second half puts the team in last place in the Ohio River Valley Division.
“We just have to keep playing,” Evans said. “Every one of these at-bats matter.
“All of these guys are playing to get better or trying to find a school to be able to keep playing. I don’t think anyone is ready to send it in.
“It’s just a rough spot. We’re very capable of bouncing back.”
Thrillville tallied three, four and three runs, respectively, in the second through fourth innings to lead 10-0. The Thrillbillies then added three more runs on three hits in the sixth.
Johnstown’s lone score came via Randy Carlo IV’s solo home run off Thrillville reliever Austin Gast to lead off the bottom of the sixth. It was Carlo’s second home run in as many games. Thrillbillies starter Nick Oyster scattered four hits over five shutout innings to earn the win on the mound.
Austin Baal went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks in his Mill Rats debut.
Lance MacDonald also recorded two hits. Starter Dan Merkel took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits over two innings.
Johnstown will have an off day Monday before hosting Chillicothe Tuesday night.
“We’ve played well in long stretches this season,” Evans said. “We even got off to a great start this year. This team understands how to win and what it takes to get there. We just have to get ourselves back on track. It will come, for sure.”
