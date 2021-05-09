Forward Reed Stark’s go-ahead power-play goal just 29 seconds into the third period on Saturday night ignited a three-goal outburst that lifted the Johnstown Tomahawks to a 4-1 victory over the Maryland Black Bears at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Stark’s 12th goal of the season, a shot from the edge of the right circle, was assisted by Will Margel and John Gelatt.
Less than two minutes later, Johnstown’s Jay Ahearn scored on a breakaway to notch his league-leading 29th goal of the season, with Stark also picking up an assist on the play that gave the Tomahawks a 3-1 advantage and put the momentum firmly in their favor the rest of the way.
“Going into the third period, we wanted to establish a little more of our identity,” said Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia, whose NAHL East Division regular-season champion squad improved to 36-10-5 and won their third consecutive game. “We came out and played with more energy, and the guys responded.”
“The second period was a little chippy, but we got the answer and set the tone right away in the third,” Stark said. “Then we started rolling, and that was that.
“We pride ourselves on playing as good as we can at both ends.”
Gelatt finished with a pair of assists for the Tomahawks, while teammate Daniel Tkac added a goal and an assist.
Johnstown goaltender Josh Graziano turned away 22 of 23 Maryland shots to improve his overall record to 13-4-3.
“We weren’t getting a lot of opportunities on offense for most of the first two periods, so we had to be very smart defensively,” Letizia said. “Graz made some nice saves, and our defense did a good job backchecking.”
The fourth-place Black Bears (23-21-7) cashed in the first power-play opportunity of the contest to open the scoring. Daniel Colabufo buried a shot from right in front of the net on assists from Branden Piku and Dylan Findlay at 11:54 of the first period for his eighth goal of the year.
The Tomahawks got the equalizer just over 3 1/2 minutes later, when they capitalized on their second power-play chance of the opening period. Tkac tallied his 11th goal of the season at 15:36, with Gelatt and Holt Oliphant providing the assists.
Both teams then battled through a scoreless second period during which Johnstown outshot Maryland 7-6 and came up empty on a power-play opportunity.
That set the stage for a wild final period.
The early goals by Stark and Ahearn were followed up by physical play that set tempers flaring several minutes later. At one point, five players for each team were simultaneously occupying the penalty box as a result of a series of roughing, fighting and misconduct penalties.
“Our guys play hard for each other, and they’re not afraid to stick up for themselves and for their teammates,” Letizia said. “Things got a little chaotic, but we stuck with it.”
The Tomahawks controlled the action at both ends of the ice down the stretch, and added one more goal with just under four minutes remaining when Matt McQuade lit the lamp for the sixth time this season on assists by Liam Whitehouse and Tkac.
Johnstown will close out the regular season this weekend with a three-game homestand against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks beginning on Friday night.
“These last games won’t have a big impact on the standings,” Letizia said. “But they will have an impact on how we prepare for the next phase in the playoffs.”
