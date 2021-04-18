The girls game of the Santa Fund Soccer Classic offered plenty of lessons on the importance of perseverance on Saturday at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.
There was the all-star game itself, which was delayed five months after pandemic restrictions kept it from being played in its traditional November slot.
There was the North team, which was outplayed for much of the game before scoring twice in less than a minute to force overtime.
And there was McKensi Statler, who was unable to convert on several chances in regulation, but buried her lone opportunity in overtime to give her South squad a 3-2 victory.
“It was an amazing experience,” said Statler, a senior forward from Conemaugh Township. “I didn’t think it was going to go in. Once I got past (the defender), I knew I was aiming for the bottom (right) corner.”
Bedford’s Robyn Casalena made the pass that sprung Statler, giving her a hand – or rather a foot – in all three South goals. Casalena also assisted on Natalie Buza’s goal and scored one of her own to earn player of the match honors.
“It was really fun,” Casalena said of the experience. “The girls were really nice. It was great to play one last game.”
Playing so long after the end of the high school season was an added challenge for Casalena.
“I’m not in perfect soccer shape, but I made it through the game, so I’m proud of myself for that,” she said with a laugh. “I felt like we did really well.”
The South controlled play for much of the contest, but Richland’s Autumn Facci and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Caroline Ingram scored 54 seconds apart to tie it at 2.
“We probably out-possessed them 80% to 20%, but that’s all it takes, a couple of bad bounces,” South coach Paul Buza said. “My hat’s off to them. They’re good ballplayers. They all deserve to be here.”
With a little more than 15 minutes remaining, Facci made a nice turn on the ball and drove a shot into the upper left corner to cut the lead in half. Shortly thereafter, Forest Hills’ Lydia Roman blasted a shot that Bedford goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry was unable to handle. Ingram pounced on the rebound opportunity to knot the score.
“This is probably one of the better North teams that we’ve had,” Westmont Hilltop coach Curtis Lichtenfels said. “We did have opportunities and finally found the net there. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find that last one.”
Casalena opened the scoring less than three minutes into the second half after Natalie Buza found her for a breakaway. Ten minutes later, Casalena returned the favor, setting up Buza.
The first half was scoreless, but not without action, much of it centering around Natalie Buza.
“That’s the way it’s always been with her,” said her father, who served as her coach for the final time. “She’s always going to be in the middle of the action.”
So is Casalena.
“Not enough can be said about Robyn,” Coach Buza said. “I really don’t know her, but she’s fast and she’s got a good soccer IQ. She was everywhere. She did everything we asked her to do.”
North goalkeeper Ellie Long of Bishop Carroll Catholic kept the South off the board in the opening 20 minutes with a save on Mowry.
A few minutes later, Mowry shifted into net after South goalkeeper Chloe Shaulis fell awkwardly and left with an apparent injury. Prior to the injury, Shaulis didn’t have much to do, but she was able to thwart a scoring opportunity by beating Facci to a through ball.
The North’s Olivia Guillarmod of Forest Hills felt she was fouled in the box late in the first half, but no penalty was awarded. Moments later, Ingram put a shot on goal that Mowry saved.
Bishop Carroll’s Molly Krumenacker had one of the best first-half opportunities for the North, but her shot from inside the box went over the goal with 15 minutes remaining.
The South girls had a scoring chance in the seventh minute, as United’s Bailey Popovich corralled a loose ball in the box of a corner kick, but her shot deflected off a defender and spun wide of the goal. Four minutes later, Natalie Buza found Berlin Brothersvalley’s Adrianna Guindon on a corner kick, but her shot went wide.
Coach Buza expressed his thanks to The Tribune-Democrat and the Santa Fund, which the event benefits.
“I can’t say enough about the organizers, to stay with it,” he said. “They promised us in November they were going to get it done, and they got it done. This is one of the most fun things that I can be involved with – and not only fun, but very rewarding."
