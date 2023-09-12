Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Davidsville, Madee Roman netted 11 kills, and Kendra Huber added 10 as the Indians swept the Blue Jays 25-16, 25-10, 25-9. Conemaugh Township’s Alison Matera dished out 28 assists. Ava Byer amassed 12 digs, and Brianna Shetler produced five aces.
Richland 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Addy Matejovich had 30 assists as the Rams swept the Marauders 25-18, 25-12, 25-15. Vanessa Migut produced 14 kills and 13 digs for Richland, and Laney Marshall netted 10 digs, seven kills and four aces.
Central Cambria 3, Greater Johnstown 2: In Ebensburg, Summer Koss totaled 34 assists, 19 service points and three aces as the Red Devils edged the Trojans 15-25, 11-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13. Central Cambria’s Erica Brouse netted 12 service points and two aces.
Morgan Sedor added 13 service points and eight kills. Maggie McCullough supplied 10 service points and seven kills. Lola Taylor finished with eight kills.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Bedford 2: In Bedford, Mary Golden provided 31 assists and 16 service points as the Huskies edged the Bisons 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11. Bishop Carroll’s Brynn Koscho added 15 digs. Sophie Becquet and Olivia Gregg each added 16 service points.
Bedford’s Bailey Mickle totaled 46 digs and 14 kills. Laney Lafferty dished out 39 assists and added 18 digs. Zoey Bottenfield netted 16 digs and eight service points. Lindsay Bulger contributed nine service points and four aces.
Shade 3, Windber 2: In Cairnbrook, Deborah Bozovich tallied 21 kills, while Kennedy Landis provided 18 kills and 12 blocks as the Panthers edged the Ramblers 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-4. Shade’s Kori Boozer netted 43 digs, and Jaedyn Krupper and Zoe Ketchock combined for 46 digs. Madalyn Rapsky dished out 32 assists.
Windber’s Molly Birkhimer finished with 23 assists, 15 service points and three aces. Lili Grillo added 14 service points and seven kills.
Forest Hills 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Sidman, Alexa Papcunik amassed 11 service points and five blocks, and Mya Colosimo had 14 kills as the Rangers beat the Panthers 25-16, 25-18, 25-18.
Paxtyn Pcola finished with 10 kills, Julia Chunta dished out 35 assists and Leah Konchan had 11 digs for Forest Hills.
Penn Cambria’s Sophia Rabatin provided 11 digs and six assists, and Addy Hite added six blocks. Loren Stipanovich netted six kills, and Regan Ronan had seven service points.
Portage 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Portage, Annie Davis amassed 18 digs and 12 kills as the Mustangs swept the Highlanders 25-16, 25-15, 25-17. Portage’s Sierra Crum netted 18 service points, while Trissa Smith finished with 21 assists and 13 service points. Brooke Bednarski compiled 14 service points, 11 digs and 10 kills. Paige Phillips added 14 service points and 11 kills. Jada Willinski provided 16 service points.
Regan Conrad led Cambria Heights with 14 kills. Maelyn Dutko dished out 25 assists. Mackenzie Mulraney provided 11 service points.
Somerset 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Somerset, Liv Svonavec provided 14 kills and seven digs, while Emily Rush dished out 35 assists as the Golden Eagles soared over the Hilltoppers 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.
Somerset’s Abby Ledney contributed 10 kills and five digs. Eve Housley added nine digs, eight kills and three blocks.
North Star 3, Meyersdale 0: In Boswell, Suzy Walker provided nine kills, while Brooke Cannin and Kora Warta each added eight as the Cougars swept the Red Raiders 25-13, 25-17, 25-13. North Star’s Caliya Shroyer dispersed 13 assists, and Aidan Barnick added 10.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Lexi Fairman dispersed 23 assists, and Lynndee Ickes added 11 kills as the Mountaineers swept the Rockets 25-15, 25-17, 25-10. Berlin’s Cayley Poorbaugh netted 11 digs, and Regan Lauer produced eight kills.
Northern Cambria 3, United 0: In Armagh, Skye Bernecky scooped up 20 digs as the Colts swept the Lions 25-16, 25-18, 25-23. Northern Cambria’s Brenna McCracken piled up nine digs and five assists. Kiera Boring notched 10 assists and nine digs.
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, the Lancers topped the Rams 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22. Ligonier Valley’s Lacy Sosko provided 10 service points and nine kills. Riley Monticue added 10 assists, eight service points and two aces.
Monday
Portage 3, Claysburg- Kimmel 0: In Claysburg, Trissa Smith netted 19 service points, 15 assists and five aces as the Mustangs swept the Bulldogs 25-18, 25-16, 25-13. Portage’s Tori Harrison added 12 service points, nine digs and three aces. Paige Phillps provided 11 service points, six kills and three blocks. Brooke Bednarski amassed 13 service points, six kills and two blocks.
Ligonier Valley 3, Greater Johnstown 2: Emily Rankin amassed 17 service points, six kills and five aces as the Rams edged the host Trojans 22-25, 33-31, 22-25, 25-16, 15-7. Ligonier Valley’s Morgan Smith added 20 digs, 12 service points and three aces. Marlee Miller netted 12 service points, five kills and three aces. Alexa Harding and Lacy Sosko each supplied 12 kills. Tyler Monticue dished out 16 assists and finished with nine service points and six aces.
Shade 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Cairnbrook, Deborah Bozovich provided 15 kills and four blocks, and Kennedy Landis netted 12 kills and four blocks as the Panthers beat the Blue Jays 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Kori Boozer scooped up 37 digs, Jaedyn Krupper added 20 digs and Madalyn Rapsky dished out 26 assists for Shade.
Kristin Szymusiak provided six kills and Sydney Heinlein scooped up 14 digs for Conemaugh Valley.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, the Mountaineers took the final three sets to defeat the Lions 24-26, 25-20, 25-7, 25-21. Chestnut Ridge’s Isabella Hillegass netted 15 kills, and Jada McGill added 13. Natalie Lafferty dished out 22 assists, and Graze Lazor contributed 18. Ashlie Weaver ended up with four blocks.
Central 3, Windber 0: In Windber, the Scarlet Dragons swept the Ramblers 25-18, 25-16, 25-15. Central’s Kaitlyn Weitzel supplied 16 service points.
Windber’s Molly Birkhimer provided 13 assists, and Lili Grillo, Jordyn Bobak and Maggie Manippo each netted four kills.
Turkeyfoot Valley 3, HOPE for Hyndman 1: In Hyndman, the Rams beat the Hornets 23-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20. Maleigha Younkin compiled 10 assists, and Makiah Schartiger supplied eight assists.
Golf
High School Girls
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship
Hollidaysburg freshman Crosby Denis carded a 79 to win the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls title on Tuesday at Park Hills Country Club in Altoona. She won by 20 strokes over Central Cambria’s Jazmine Boland and Hollidaysburg’s Alexis Peacock at 99.
Hollidaysburg’s Lucy Carles and Westmont Hilltop’s Nora Mullen tied for fourth place at 100. Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Kylee Yoder was sixth with a 103. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Maddyx Hampton and Forest Hills’ Aimee Smith were tied in seventh with matching 104s.
Clearfield’s Hailey Miles was ninth (106), and Westmont Hilltop’s Sophia Buday and Penn Cambria’s Kiya Thomas were deadlocked in 10th place with 109s. There were 34 golfers from 13 schools who participated.
Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Windber 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, Joseph McKelvey and Cayden Thompson each scored to support’s Bryson Costa’s shutout as the Ramblers blanked the Mountaineers.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Carroll-McCort 0: Sebastian Jones netted two goals and Daniel Gennett had a goal as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies. Goalkeeper Alex Mondick notched the shutout.
Bedford 4, Somerset 1: In Bedford, Cameron Beck and Chase Bussard each found the back of the net twice as the Bisons topped the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s Alex Smith scored in the first half.
Forest Hills 7, Central Cambria 2: In Sidman, Kaden Carpenter buried three goals, while Hunter Adams added two markers as the Rangers topped the Red Devils. Forest Hills’ Toby Wilt chipped in one goal and four assists, and Seth Burnosky added one goal and two assists.
Rockwood 2, North Star 1: In Boswell, Davis Bruening and Alex Reifs-Martinez each scored as the Rockets edged the Cougars. North Star’s Parker Scherer found the back of the net.
Cambria Heights 8, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, George Campbell and Mason Eckenrode each buried a pair of goals as the Highlanders blanked the Colts. Cambria Heights’ Nate Conaway, Hayden Kohn, Evan Larkin and Conner Oshall all supplied one goal apiece. Cooper Fyock notched the clean sheet.
Richland 5, Greater Johnstown 2: Jake Cessna tallied two goals as the host Rams defeated the Trojans. Evan Beglin, Nischal Khanal and Eli Toth also scored for Richland.
Greater Johnstown’s Jeremy Dietz and Julian Dietz each scored.
Monday
Forest Hills 2, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Kaden Carpenter scored two second- half goals as the visiting Rangers beat the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights’ Ethan Kline scored with an assist from George Campbell to tie the game at 1-all 7:59 into the second half.
McConnellsburg 7, Conemaugh Township 2: In Davidsville, Caleb Buterbaugh and Cameron Randler each scored two goals as the visiting Titans beat the Indians in a meeting of undefeated squads. Andrew Mellott, Jeron Fletcher and Zane Stepanik each had a goal for McConnellsburg (6-0).
Rocco Hagan and Jackson Sotosky each scored Conemaugh Township (5-1).
North Star 5, United 2: In Armagh, Parker Scherer buried a pair of goals as the Cougars topped the Lions. North Star’s Bryce Frombach, Sean Hemminger and Reese Shaulis each scored a goal.
United’s Gideon Bracken found the back of the net twice.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Cambria Heights 6, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Brooklyn Galinis tallied a hat trick as the Highlanders defeated the Panthers. Hallie Hayes added a pair of goals, and Haley Karlheim found the back of the net once. Morgan Ross provided two assists.
Penn Cambria’s Madison Farabaugh scored.
Rockwood 6, North Star 0: In Boswell, Sydney Beals and Mollie Wheatley each buried a pair of goals, while Taylor Demchak and Kayleah Humberson combined on the Rockets’ shutout of the Cougars. Rockwood’s Addie Barkman and Faith Foy each scored a goal. Autumn Mowry provided two assists.
Monday
Windber 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Berlin, the undefeated Ramblers scored twice in the second half to edge the Mountaineers. Nici Costlow, Mariah Andrews and Riley Brubaker each scored for Windber (5-0). Rylee Baer made four saves.
Mikaela Glessner and Gabby Hay each scored for Berlin Brothersvalley (2-3). Marcy Dupre made 13 saves.
Forest Hills 2, Central Cambria 0: In Armagh, Samantha Papcunik scored two goals as the Rangers beat the Red Devils in a game played at United High School. Alyssa Walker notched the clean sheet.
Carroll-McCort 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Ebensburg, Madison Delauter scored two goals, and Angel Kutsick and Maddie Lieb each had one goal in the Huskies’ victory over the Hilltoppers.
Northern Garrett 5, Rockwood 0: In Garrett, Maryland, Ainsley McHenry Sorber scored two goals to ignite the Huskies’ five-goal second half in a shutout win over the visiting 1-3 Rockets.
Lydia Nelson, Emma Hostetler and Isabella Yoder each had a goal for Northern Garrett (4-0). Ada White notched the shutout.
Richland 12, Greater Johnstown 0: Delaney Yost netted four goals, and Kamryn Ribarich and Becca Fetchko each had two goals as the visiting Rams shut out the Trojans.
Addison Piscatello, Katie Niel, Sheraghna Hall and Sunniva Pawlowski each scored for Richland (1-4). Savannah Artim earned the shutout.
