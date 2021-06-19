Berlin Brothersvalley’s Will Spochart passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third in the 50th Ken Lantzy Football All-Star Classic on Friday night at Trojan Stadium. But after the final horn, it was his own North defense he was thanking.
“All week, they were stacked, and they gave us a great look for our offense,” Spochart said.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to go against them (in the game itself). I wouldn’t want to go against them at all.”
Instead, the North’s defense put a hurt on a South offense that featured plenty explosive elements like Chestnut Ridge’s Logan Pfister, Bedford’s Steve Ressler, United’s Hunter Cameron and Homer-Center’s Ben Schmidt to pitch the first shutout in the all-star game since 2008, 20-0.
“It’s the best feeling in any game to get a shutout, but especially at all-star game,” Richland defensive lineman Nathan Kniss said. "It's just an amazing feeling.”
The North allowed just 150 yards in total offense. More importantly, it limited the South to 1-for-13 on third-down conversions and 1-for-5 on fourth-down attempts, putting its offense in great position to score the only points it needed.
“They did a really good job in the secondary of covering guys, so I didn’t have the reads for the guys I wanted to hit throwing the ball,” said Pfister, who was 9-for-20 passing for 73 yards and a pair of interceptions. “Then their D-line just did a good job getting to me, making some plays.”
Altoona safety Kyle Murray picked off three passes to take home the North defensive backfield most valuable player award. Tussey Mountain tackle Chad Morningstar was the team’s defensive line MVP, representing a unit that was constantly in the South backfield, holding their opponents to 2.2 yards per carry.
“We just gelled really nicely. Our team as a whole really pulled together,” Kniss said.
“We got to know each other over just a few days and we really gelled.”
North coach Brandon Bailey even tested his defense by going for it unsuccessfully two times near midfield in the fourth quarter. The South took advantage the first time to drive to the North 6, when Kniss tackled Pfister for an 8-yard loss and Conemaugh Township’s Seth Rosey ran down Ressler 7 yards in the backfield.
After an incompletion, Richland’s Jacob Sabol – who also won the Paul Shandor Memorial award – intercepted Pfister and ran the ball back 25 yards to the North 34.
Known for turning out high-octane offenses as Richland, North coach Brandon Bailey was asked after the game if he was going to be focusing on stifling defenses now.
“No,” Bailey said with a chuckle. “I had nothing to do with this.”
Central Cambria’s Nate Wyrwas put the finishing touch on the North victory when he took a short pass from Spochart stiff-armed a defender and fought his way for a 12-yard touchdown with 8:39 left in the third quarter. Wyrwas caught both of Spochart’s TD throws, hauling in a 39-yarder in the first quarter that opened the scoring.
Spochart wound up the game’s leading passer with 87 yards and its leading rusher with 57 yards to claim North most valuable offensive back honors.
“It was a great week. We all gelled pretty close,” Spochart said. “To play as well as we did – the defense pitched a shutout, the offense played great – you could really tell it was a team feeling.”
Spochart was at the controls for both North touchdown drives in the first half. Near the end of the first quarter, he found Northern Bedford’s Dalton Smith in the flat for a 24-yard gain to convert a third-and-8 to the South 39.
On the very next play, Spochart went deep down the middle to Wyrwas. Wyrwas juggled the ball as he battled the defender inside the 3, then pulled it in and took a step into the end zone.
“That really got our mojo going. Everything after that started clicking for us,” Wyrwas said.
“It started with Spochart’s throw. It was a beautiful throw on the dot. It was good coverage, but the ball ended up in my hands, and I went in.”
Two series later, after the North defensive line stacked up Homer-Center quarterback Ben Schmidt for a turnover on downs at the South 43, Spochart took a read option run 15 yards nearly untouched to paydirt to cap a four-play drive. The South also gave up 15 yards on a pass interference penalty one snap before the score.
The North had a chance to go up three scores, but Homer-Center’s Travis Mock stepped in front of a Spochart pass at the South 4.
The North outgained the South 145-81 in the opening half. The South’s biggest play was a pass from Pfister to Meyersdale’s John Harvey covering 27 yards.
Cameron was the recipient of the David Rizzo Memorial Award for the South. Richland’s Bryce Batche and Bedford’s Jaydin Vargas were the respective offensive line MVPs, while Northern Cambria’s Gavin Dumm won the South defensive line MVP. Mock was the South defensive back most valuable player.
