WINDBER – A tenacious defensive effort by Kennedy Catholic was too much for Shanksville-Stonycreek to overcome in Wednesday night’s PIAA Class 1A first-round girls’ basketball playoff contest as the Golden Eagles remained unbeaten and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 48-28 victory at Windber Area High School.
The District 10 champion Golden Eagles (19-0) will travel to face District 7 winner Rochester at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, while the District 5 champion Vikings concluded a 20-5 season.
“For a program like ours, tradition is big, and one of those traditions is defense,” said Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro. “We work hard all year on defense, because that’s what wins championships.”
The Golden Eagles limited Shanksville-Stonycreek to just two field goals in the second half and six for the entire game.
“I can’t say enough about (senior forward) Keegan McConahy,” said Magestro. “She held a 1,000-point scorer (Shanksville’s Josie Snyder) without a field goal and only seven free throws. That was outstanding.”
Sophomore guard Paris Gilmore led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Bellah DiNardo added 13 for Kennedy Catholic.
“Paris is a dynamic player, and it was great to see a young sophomore like her have a game like this on the big stage in the state playoffs,” Magestro said.
Junior forward Rylee Snyder led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 15 points.
“Our girls’ effort level was there,” Vikings coach Robert Snyder said. “But they (Kennedy Catholic) are a quality team and will be a tough out for anyone down the road. They made us earn every point tonight.”
Both teams got off to a slow start in a cold-shooting and turnover-plagued first quarter. Kennedy Catholic got the game’s first field goal at the 4:00 mark on McConahy’s layup and the Golden Eagles later went up 6-0 on two DiNardo free throws.
Liz Salsgiver’s jumper finally got the Vikings on the board with 2:02 left, and Shanksville-Stonycreek eventually pulled within two on a Rylee Snyder free throw. Gilmore’s steal and layup in the final seconds of the quarter made it 8-4 in the Golden Eagles’ favor.
After Rylee Snyder’s bucket pulled the Vikings within three early in the second, the Golden Eagles put together a 12-3 run to seize the momentum. Consecutive layups by Gilmore and DiNardo put Kennedy Catholic up 15-6 at the 4:20 mark, and after Shanksville’s Allie Zeigler drained a 3-pointer, the Golden Eagles answered with six straight points, highlighted by a Gilmore 3.
Gilmore again nailed a bomb from beyond the arc in the final seconds of the half to give the Golden Eagles a commanding 26-11 lead at the break.
“We came out slow, so we had to pick it up in the second quarter,” Gilmore said. “We stress defense, and we just went out there and gave it our all.”
The Golden Eagles continued to control the action in the third quarter, outscoring the Vikings 10-3 in the first four minutes to eventually take a 36-13 advantage on Hayden Keith’s 3-pointer.
However, the Shanksville defense then sparked a surge that saw the Vikings hold Kennedy Catholic scoreless over the remainder of the third quarter, during which Rylee Snyder scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 17 heading into the fourth.
Josie Snyder then hit two free throws to pull Shanksville-Stonycreek within 36-21 early in the final quarter before the Golden Eagles effectively put the contest out of reach with an 8-0 run capped off by Alaina Suhar’s three-point play that made it a 23-point game at the 4:20 mark.
“We can’t afford to have a slow start like we did tonight against a team like Rochester,” said Magestro. “We have to come right out from the open and get settled in.”
The Vikings will look toward next year with a bright future as the all-underclassmen roster will return.
“This group is a joy to coach,” Coach Snyder said. “They want to work hard and get better.”
