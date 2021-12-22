SIDMAN, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge gained early control by winning four out of the first five bouts in Tuesday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School.
The Lions showcased their depth by taking five straight matchups between 106 and 132 pounds to defeat Forest Hills 55-15.
“I thought we wrestled really hard and aggressive,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said.
Chestnut Ridge (3-0), the 10-time defending District 5 champions with three consecutive LHAC crowns, got an early boost from Queen of the Mountain champion Patron Plummer. At 152, she pinned Chance Gorzelsky in 3:31.
“Patron starting the match off with a fall really got the ball rolling for us,” Deputy said.
Forest Hills (2-1) senior Jackson Arrington, a two-time PIAA champion and North Carolina State signee, earned a fall in 1:00 over Trevor Weyandt at 160.
Three straight Lions victories aided the visitors.
Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer followed with a 5-4 decision over Dustin Flynn. At 189, Luke Moore pinned Kory Marsalko in 2:26. Daniel Moore pinned Dalton Gable in 57 seconds to lead 21-6.
Forest Hills senior Kirk Bearjar earned a 2-1 decision over Nick Presnell at 285.
A string of five consecutive triumphs, including four falls, helped the Lions pull away.
At 106, freshman Easton Mull pinned Isaiah Shilcosky in 3:57. Brock Holderbaum (113) netted a fall in 51 seconds over Brevin Michuk. Ross Dull (120) pinned Hunter Adams in 48 ticks. Kobi Burkett (126) won a 14-3 major decision over Hunter Forcellini. At 132, Callan Bollman pinned T.J. Carrol in 1:17.
“Tonight’s match definitely didn’t go our way,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “We got to give credit to Ridge. They are always a tough team and they showed that tonight. We have the utmost respect for their program. We will be back in the room tomorrow continuing to work and improve.”
Forest Hills senior Easton Toth, a Clarion commit, pinned Hunter Riggleman in just 25 seconds. Chestnut Ridge sophomore Mason Weyandt won by forfeit at 145.
